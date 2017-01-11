The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Nwodo emerges new Ohanaeze president

Nwodo emerges new Ohanaeze president

— 11th January 2017

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday defeated his opponent, Professor Chiweyite Ejike, former vice chancellor of Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH) to emerge the new president-general of the Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze.
Nwodo who was elected by an overwhelming majority votes of delegates from the seven Igbo speaking states takes over from Chief Gary Igariwey who has served out his four-year tenure.
Yesterday’s election at the GRA Enugu Secretariat of Ohanaeze was an anti-climax, as Nwodo’s major rival and former military administrator, Commodore Alison Madueke failed to turn up for screening.
Two other candidates for the office of president-general, Professor Simon Otuanya and Chief Joel Ezeugwu stepped down for Nwodo, few minutes before voting commenced setting the stage for a straight battle between Professor Chiweyite and Nwodo.
Chief Nwodo pledged to bring transparency into Ohanaeze leadership, assuring that he has come to serve the Igbo and not to use the position to enrich himself. “My interest is integrity.”
In his valedictory speech, Chief Igariwey urged Igbo to insist on the implementation of agreements reached at the 2014 Constitutional conference, especially the issue of restructuring.
He urged the incoming executive to see the completion and commissioning of the new Ohanaeze secretariat as a major challenge and as well build confidence between the elected governments in all Igbo speaking states and ensure that Igbo decisions are implemented in the best interest of the people.
Others elected include DIG Hillary Opara (retd) who was elected deputy national president,  Uche Okwukwu, secretary general, Emeka Ogwu, treasurer, Professor Chigozie Ogbu, vice president, Ebonyi among others.
Deputy Governors of Enugu and Ebonyi, Cecilia Ezillo and  Kelechi Igwe witnessed the election while the other governors of the South East were represented at the well attended election.
Other dignitaries include Senator Ken Nnamani, Chief Okwy Nwodo, Senator Chuka Utazi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Okey Ezea, Igwe Alfred Achebe of Onitsha, Osita Okechkwu, Prof. ABC Nwosu, among others.

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. maduagwu nkemakolam 11th January 2017 at 3:14 am
    Reply

    Congratulations Chief Nwodo! By His your tenure would be a success.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 11th January 2017 at 7:13 pm
    Reply

    I will work with Ohanaeze- Buhari: the position of Ohanaeze is Republic Of Biafra now in existence, to work with Ohanaeze means to respect Republic Of Biafra now in existence. If the new Ohanaeze think otherwise, they wount be a representing entity in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra.

