The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death
22nd November 2017 - Mubi blast : Gov. Bindow urges residents to be security-conscious
22nd November 2017 - How different types of alcohol affect your mood
22nd November 2017 - Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 
22nd November 2017 - Ekpeyong: Senate to investigate DSS, EFCC face-off
22nd November 2017 - AU welcomes Mugabe resignation
22nd November 2017 - Lebanon’s Hariri to hold off resignation as PM
22nd November 2017 - Banky W, wife wed weekend in South Africa
22nd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
Home / National / Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death

Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death

— 22nd November 2017

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, said that he has been saddenedbythe news of the death of Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Nwobodo who made this known in his tribute issued in Enugu recalled that himself and the late former vice president were key political  players in the Second Republic.

His words: “We were both Second Republic politicians; he was then the vice president of Nigeria under NPN, and I was governor of old Anambra State under NPP.

“Even though we disagreed on issues of politics, we were friends at personal level to the extent that he and his wife, Beatrice, played important roles in our family life.

“Like in 1994, he led political leaders across party lines to our wedding, as chairman, and we had since then maintained good personal relationship in spite of our political differences‎.”

Nwobodo described the late Ekwueme as a nationalist, courageous democrat, brilliant, a principled and complete gentleman.

He also  recalled how Ekwueme championed the creation of six geo-political zones during the 1997 Constitutional Conference and led a group of 34 political leaders referred to as G-34 to confront the then military government when he felt that  the military was over-staying in power.

“He was one of the founding fathers of the PDP and became the first national‎ chairman of the party and later the chairman Board of Trustees (BoT).

“It is sad that he died at a time the unity of Nigeria is threatened, at a time when his wealth of experience and wisdom of an elder is required to strengthen the unity of Nigeria,” Nwobodo regretted.

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death

— 22nd November 2017

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, said that he has been saddenedbythe news of the death of Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Nwobodo who made this known in his tribute issued in Enugu recalled that himself and the late former vice president were key political  players in the Second Republic. His words: “We…

  • Mubi blast : Gov. Bindow urges residents to be security-conscious

    — 22nd November 2017

    Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, urged residents of the state to be more security conscious to avert further suicide attacks. Bindow made the call when he visited victims of the Mubi bomb blast at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola. He announced that he would hold a Security Council meeting in order to…

  • How different types of alcohol affect your mood

    — 22nd November 2017

    If you feel relaxed after a beer, but aggressive after some whiskey on the rocks, you’re not alone. A new study found that certain alcoholic drinks are associated with particular moods more than others. For instance, spirits are more often associated with negative moods, while wines and beer often elicit positive responses, according to the study which…

  • Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Ogun State Government has called on industries operating in the State to engage government approved waste vendors as part of their contribution towards supporting the State at protecting the environment. The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, made the call while inspecting some industries in Odogbolu and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state…

  • BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, presided over by President Mohammad Buhari, observed a minute silence for the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme died, on Sunday night, in a London hospital. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, formally informed Council members which included Vice…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share