NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield

It is that time of the year again when all the stakeholders gather in a central location to celebrate the best in Nigerian women football. The occasion is the Nigerian Women Football League’s (NWFL) Charity Shield, which pits cup winners, Rivers Angels against NWFL Super Four champions, Nasarawa Angels.

It is a novel competition, which fittingly is being bankrolled by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, who has shown tremendous passion for the welfare of the girl child.

Already, the NWFL secretariat has moved to Lagos to ensure the maiden Champions Shield meets bookmakers’ prediction as the best championship ever held in the annals of women football.

According to NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, before the Champions Shield game, the women football league board will hold its congress on March 3 to set the stage for the 2018 season’ activities.

The maiden Champions Shield will hold at the newly refurbished ‘Soccer Temple,’ Agege International Stadium on March 4.

Part of the activities preceding the Champions Shield is a mentorship talk on education and football involving over 1000 girls, which is part of the league body’s Community Relations Service (CRS), Falode said.

She revealed that the body was working round the clock with Lagos State officials to give the football feast the ambience and flavour it deserves, adding, “Of course, the activities and headquarters of the NWFL have been moved to Lagos to ensure the Congress and Champions Shield turned out a huge success.

“Already, the league body and relevant officials of the sponsors, Lagos State, have struck a good working relationship and wonderful rapport to ensure everything goes on flawlessly.

“The stadium is in its best form given the recent upgrade and refurbishment to international standard to accommodate the nation’s CAF Champions League campaigners, Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM FC),” she said.

Falode added that Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels officials have indicated their intention to come into the state a bit early to familiarise themselves with the local fans as well as get ready for Sunday’s match.

“The teams know what is at stake, which is the rare opportunity to go home with the first ever silverware of the year.

“None of them is taking the clash lightly more so as it affords one of the combatants, Rivers Angels, a good platform to prove once again that they are the best in the land notwithstanding the mishaps that took place at the NWPL Super 4 championship in Benin City,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Dr. Kweku Tandoh has assured that the council has the permission of the government to ensure the league body lacked nothing that would aid the success of the football fiesta.

“I am positive that Agege and its environs will witness something in terms of football that has never happened previously on the ground.

“The women are coming with their special flair of football to lighten the environment with football artistry. The state government is also ready to support every progressive body to move sports forward in the state.

“The NWFL leadership under Aisha Falode typifies a progressive football body and we have the mandate of the governor to make the NWFL Champions Shield a huge success,” said Tandoh.