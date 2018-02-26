The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield
26th February 2018 - Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Warri Stadium hosts s/final today
26th February 2018 - Leadership in Nigeria: The Mandela option
26th February 2018 - Anti-graft war and Oloyede’s JAMB example
26th February 2018 - A short essay on ‘the other room’
26th February 2018 - Why I pity Tinubu
26th February 2018 - Tinubu: APC’s controversial troubleshooter
26th February 2018 - The CBN directive on dividend payments
26th February 2018 - Isuzu mu-X SUV is driving to Nigeria
26th February 2018 - Jaguar E-Pace is wired for modern life
Home / Sports / NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield

NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield

— 26th February 2018

It is that time of the year again when all the stakeholders gather in a central location to celebrate the best in Nigerian women football. The occasion is the Nigerian Women Football League’s (NWFL) Charity Shield, which pits  cup winners, Rivers Angels against NWFL Super Four champions, Nasarawa Angels.
It is a novel competition, which fittingly is being bankrolled by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, who has shown tremendous passion for the welfare of the girl child.
Already, the NWFL secretariat has moved to Lagos to ensure the maiden Champions Shield meets bookmakers’ prediction as the best championship ever held in the annals of women football.
According to NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, before the Champions Shield game, the women football league board will hold its congress on March 3 to set the stage for the 2018 season’ activities.
The maiden Champions Shield will hold at the newly refurbished ‘Soccer Temple,’ Agege International Stadium on March 4.
Part of the activities preceding the Champions Shield is a mentorship talk on education and football involving over 1000 girls, which is part of the league body’s Community Relations Service (CRS), Falode said.
She revealed that the body was working round the clock with Lagos State officials to give the football feast the ambience and flavour it deserves, adding, “Of course, the activities and headquarters of the NWFL have been moved to Lagos to ensure the Congress and Champions Shield turned out a huge success.
“Already, the league body and relevant officials of the sponsors, Lagos State, have struck a good working relationship and wonderful rapport to ensure everything goes on flawlessly.
“The stadium is in its best form given the recent upgrade and refurbishment to international standard to accommodate the nation’s CAF Champions League campaigners, Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM FC),” she said.
Falode added that Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels officials have indicated their intention to come into the state a bit early to familiarise themselves with the local fans as well as get ready for Sunday’s match.
“The teams know what is at stake, which is the rare opportunity to go home with the first ever silverware of the year.
“None of them is taking the clash lightly more so as it affords one of the combatants, Rivers Angels, a good platform to prove once again that they are the best in the land notwithstanding the mishaps that took place at the NWPL Super 4 championship in Benin City,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Council, Dr. Kweku Tandoh has assured that the council has the permission of the government to ensure the league body lacked nothing that would aid the success of the football fiesta.
“I am positive that Agege and its environs will witness something in terms of football that has never happened previously on the ground.
“The women are coming with their special flair of football to lighten the environment with football artistry. The state government is also ready to support every progressive body to move sports forward in the state.
“The NWFL leadership under Aisha Falode typifies a progressive football body and we have the mandate of the governor to make the NWFL Champions Shield a huge success,” said Tandoh.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Isuzu mu-X SUV is driving to Nigeria

— 26th February 2018

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Isuzu will be driving into the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment of the South African and Sub-Saharan Africa market in the second half of the year, with the introduction of the popular Isuzu mu-X. This was officially announced last week by Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) in Port Elizabeth. The mu-X will…

  • Jaguar E-Pace is wired for modern life

    — 26th February 2018

    The new Jaguar E-PACE which went on sale last week is offering all of the latest Jaguar technologies. Along with the intuitive in-car technologies, E-PACE is also available with Jaguar Land Rover’s range of powerful, efficient Ingenium engines, as well as innovative new driveline technologies. Every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro…

  • Range Rover Sport PHEV, first SUV to climb to Heaven

    — 26th February 2018

    A dizzying 99 turns and 999 daunting steps didn’t stop the new Range Rover Sport PHEV from completing a world-first at one of China’s most famous landmarks. The petrol-electric performance SUV has become the first vehicle to climb the stairs to the natural rock arch of Heaven’s Gate. The challenge began at the bottom of…

  • Only Buhari’s re-election can guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023 – Uzodimma

    — 26th February 2018

    Doris Obinna Senator Hope Uzodimma, in this interview said the South- East should be given the chance to produce the country’s president in 2023. He said if President Muhammadu Buhari was re- elected next year, he will do another four years, to complete the maximum eight years of the north, saying it would be in…

  • ERGP: Global investors leverage petroleum summit to unlock Nigeria’s potential

    — 26th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria and indeed the African continent recorded yet another milestone last week when it hosted the first ever International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja. For the Muhammadu Buhari administration, it was a dream come true giving some conscious and deliberate efforts to diversify the nation’s fledgling economy still struggling to reclaim its…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share