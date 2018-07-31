– The Sun News
National / NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco
KWARA

NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco

— 31st July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC)

(NWC) has dissolved the Executive of the Kwara state chapter.

In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the state Executive Committee of the party while caretaker committees will be constituted in the wards and local government areas.

According to the resolution; “the NWC at its meeting of July 30, 2018,(yesterday) examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara State, specifically the irregularities that characterized the conduct and outcome of the congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (ward, local government and state).

“The committee also reviewed the actions of some of the leaders of the party that emerged from the above congress who participated in an open rally calling on the senate President to decamp to the PDP.

“The NWC after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on this and other developments in the state chapter of the party, and pursuant to the provisions of article 13.4 (xvi) and (xvii) of the party’s constitution, invoked its powers as enshrined therein and hereby resolve to dissolve all party organs from ward, local government and state executive of the party in Kwara.

 

