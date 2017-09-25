The Sun News
Nwabueze wooed Kanu on restructuring prior to army invasion -Ukoh

Nwabueze wooed Kanu on restructuring prior to army invasion -Ukoh

— 25th September 2017

 

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Unknown to many, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had agreed to accept restructuring before the military struck at his home about a fortnight ago.

Revealing this to Daily Sun, the Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko who was present at the meeting the governors of the South East held with Kanu in Enugu on August 30 said that Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who was also at the meeting convinced Kanu to shift grounds on secession.

Ugochukwu-Uko who is also the Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) revealed that he was sure that those behind the military invasion and attacks on Kanu’s home and the Abia State were averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Igbo youths.

He said, “On August 30, meeting between Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and South East governors was historic, in the sense that Prof. Nwabueze made Kanu to adjust his position in a landmark development.

“Because of Kanu’s deep respect for Nwabueze, whom he trusts absolutely, he accepted in principle, Prof. Nwabueze’s proposal, that the IPOB accepts the restructuring of Nigeria and step down the agitation for secession. But the restructuring should be a return to the 1963 constitution format. “Kanu in reverence for Prof. Nwabueze, agreed in principle to the Nwabueze proposal, but insisted on discussing with and carrying along the entire leadership of the IPOB, both at home and in the Diaspora. He said that it was all agreed in the meeting IPOB would not disrupt any elections including the November 18, Anambra governorship election.”

 

 

Post Views: 9
