NUT boss tasks teachers on ICT benefits in learning

By Bianca Iboma

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ojo Zone chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Oladipupo, says teachers are now taking advantage of innovations and are tapping into technology and digital media for learning. He said this during a get-together to celebrate teachers, and assured that more educationists are tapping into the world of digital media and technology for teaching and learning. He added that there are varieties of information resources available online that can enable teachers upgrade their teaching skills. The NUT chairman appealed to teachers not to neglect online resources or simply allow information remain idle and untapped online, rather they should source it and make use of it. “They have to explore in order to know how teachers and students globally make use of the internet and power of social media to promote students active engagement, critical thinking and literacy skills. There is a new form of learning where students and teachers can collaborate and share a wide range of topics and issues that matter to them,” he said. “Today’s learners are different from the 20th century generation because technology is taking the attention of the students. If they must learn they we must play with them where their focus is using digital technology to impact knowledge,’ he stated. The chairman of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ojo zone, Mrs. Sowemimo also spoke on the policy of teachers education, and noted that teachers need reforms, improvements on new approaches in teacher education so it can cater for the demands of a changing society. Sowemimo said that improving teachers’ education has become more significant considering the advancement of technology and innovations that is springing forth. “To reform teachers’ education in Nigeria, policies maker should conduct a study and research into it. Public interest statement should be taken from academicians, governments, policy makers and the general public. The reason is simple, teachers are essential to enhancing the quality of learning, and teacher education is responsible to mould quality teachers, and every country should improve their teachers education system that is a process of reform and advancement. Nigerian education stakeholders can go to Finland and see their system this would help improve our teachers’ education system,” she explained. The state chairman of NUT Mr. Adesegun Raheem, who represented by Mr. Segun Awesu, said leading and supporting students learning requires every teacher to embark on a professional, social and personal journey that involves career development within the collaborative environments. Raheem said education stakeholders have a shared responsibility that would improve the urgent need of teacher education. The education system is complex and has never been easy to tackle. He said that teachers’ role in the education system has been recognised because society, economic performances and personal development are shifting and they are new demands on teachers which is placed on the scheme of work that they need to adapt to the changing needs of the society and the economy.