The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - NUT boss tasks teachers on ICT benefits in learning
24th October 2017 - Ighodalo decries poor education sector
24th October 2017 - Obiageli Precious 08167016049
23rd October 2017 - Southern Governors Forum demands devolution of powers
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina
23rd October 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017
23rd October 2017 - Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize
23rd October 2017 - Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy
23rd October 2017 - Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose
23rd October 2017 - SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals
Home / Education Review / NUT boss tasks teachers on ICT benefits in learning

NUT boss tasks teachers on ICT benefits in learning

— 24th October 2017

By Bianca Iboma

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ojo Zone chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Oladipupo, says teachers are now taking advantage of innovations and are tapping into technology and digital media for learning. He said this during a get-together to celebrate teachers, and assured that more educationists are tapping into the world of digital media and technology for teaching and learning. He added that there are varieties of information resources available online that can enable teachers upgrade their teaching skills. The NUT chairman appealed to teachers not to neglect online resources or simply allow information remain idle and untapped online, rather they should source it and make use of it. “They have to explore in order to know how teachers and students globally make use of the internet and power of social media to promote students active engagement, critical thinking and literacy skills. There is a new form of learning where students and teachers can collaborate and share a wide range of topics and issues that matter to them,” he said. “Today’s learners are different from the 20th century generation because technology is taking the attention of the students. If they must learn they we must play with them where their focus is using digital technology to impact knowledge,’ he stated. The chairman of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ojo zone, Mrs. Sowemimo also spoke on the policy of teachers education, and noted that teachers need reforms, improvements on new approaches in teacher education so it can cater for the demands of a changing society. Sowemimo said that improving teachers’ education has become more significant considering the advancement of technology and innovations that is springing forth. “To reform teachers’ education in Nigeria, policies maker should conduct a study and research into it. Public interest statement should be taken from academicians, governments, policy makers and the general public. The reason is simple, teachers are essential to enhancing the quality of learning, and teacher education is responsible to mould quality teachers, and every country should improve their teachers education system that is a process of reform and advancement. Nigerian education stakeholders can go to Finland and see their system this would help improve our teachers’ education system,” she explained. The state chairman of NUT Mr. Adesegun Raheem, who represented by Mr. Segun Awesu, said leading and supporting students learning requires every teacher to embark on a professional, social and personal journey that involves career development within the collaborative environments. Raheem said education stakeholders have a shared responsibility that would improve the urgent need of teacher education. The education system is complex and has never been easy to tackle. He said that teachers’ role in the education system has been recognised because society, economic performances and personal development are shifting and they are new demands on teachers which is placed on the scheme of work that they need to adapt to the changing needs of the society and the economy.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Southern Governors Forum demands devolution of powers

— 23rd October 2017

..Apppoints Ambode chairman, Umahi, Dickson co-chairmen ..Okorocha absent By Chinelo Obogo The Southern Governors Forum (SGF), has given a definite support in unison to the calls for deovultion of powers and true federalism. This was part of the resolution it adopted Monday at the end of its summit which held at the State House, Lagos….

  • BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive has submitted a report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina. Buhari had in a memo on Monday demanded a full report…

  • Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017

    — 23rd October 2017

    The Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has clinched  the top award as the best FIFA men’s player for 2017 ahead of his bitter rival Lionel Messi. Speaking after receiving the award, Ronaldo described the event as a great moment of his life, especially his to emergance as the best player in the world The Real…

  • Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize

    — 23rd October 2017

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to battle it out for the main prize at the Best FIFA Football Awards. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo won the prestigious gong last year and is the favourite to retain the award. The stars of football will come together in London on Monday with a number of other prizes…

  • Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose

    — 23rd October 2017

    Fayose calls for his arrest, prosecution Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, as an afterthought. He said: “The president only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share