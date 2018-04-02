NUSDE makes case for more robust economy

…Elects new officers

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177

Effective distribution of goods, especially those locally produced could be one of the major ingredients to put Nigeria’s economy back on right track.

Outgoing president of the National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Kelly Ogbaloi, in his speech at the fourth quadrinneal and 12th national delegates’ conference of the union on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that local manufactorers would be encouraged to produce more, if their products could get to every part of the country without difficulty.

‎Reflecting on the theme “Engendering a Virile and Multi-based Nigerian Economy: A Unique Role for the Trade and Distributive Sub-sector,” Ogbaloi maintained that effective distribution of locally-produced goods would rev up economic activities, with the potential of unleashing more economic multipliers across the nation.

“This is possible and can help us on the path to economic growth if there is collaboration between us and our employers towards a deliberate focus on distributing locally produced goods,” he said.

He stated that this is in the face of the current parlous state of the nation’s economy founded on its continued reliance on the oil and gas sector as its life line.

The labour leader lamented that the country has continued to face various challenges, ranging from political to economic, social and insecurity, without appropriate solutions from leaders.

He said, “The concern of NUSDE is that governance in Nigeria today seems to be on auto pilot as 2019 approaches. Nobody is interested in finding solutions to the expanding national problems.

“As we approach our 58th birthday as an independent nation come October 1, it has become imperative that we need a new set of leadership with firm ideals, strong commitment and dedication‎ to eradicate mass poverty, alarming indices of unemployment, unprecedented corruption, unending insecurity of life and property, unbridled violence and kidnappings, infrastructural deficits, crass underdevelopment, ignorance and diseases that have all taken over the pinnacles of governance.”

‎Condemning the superfluous salary and allowances of National Assembly members and other public office holders, where governors find it difficult to pay workers N18,000 minimum wage, Ogbaloi called on the RMAFC to immediately review the pay structure. In the same vein he tasked the minimum wage committee to finalise the review of the workers wage before the end of the next quarter.

The chairman of the event, Dr. Sam Jaja, former chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State branch, however, tasked labour to talk with one voice at the ongoing negotiation for the review of the minimum wage.

He equally condemned the Federal Government’s position on “no work, no pay” rule, noting that with so many states owing, workers should also henceforth put up the clause of “no pay, no work” if owed by employer for up to six days.

At the election, attended by the United Labour Congress leaders, Joe Ajaero, Igwe Achese, Didi Adodo, NUSDE elected new executives, with Innocent Jaja as the new president.