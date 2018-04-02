The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - NUSDE makes case for more robust economy
2nd April 2018 - Amnesty for Boko Haram, win-win situation –Presidency 
2nd April 2018 - 5 killed in Cross River communal clash
2nd April 2018 - No political godfather made me governor –Duke
2nd April 2018 - Youths’ll determine 2019 polls –Utomi
2nd April 2018 - You’re in safe hands with Wike, PDP, deputy gov tells Rivers people
2nd April 2018 - FG lists Dasuki, Diezani, Dikko, Ladoja as looters
2nd April 2018 - Alleged hacking of Buhari’s e-mail: FG to probe foreign data firm, PDP, Facebook
2nd April 2018 - Mantu never rigged elections for us –PDP
2nd April 2018 - ALTON sues N’Assembly over harassment of telecos CEOs
Home / Business / NUSDE makes case for more robust economy

NUSDE makes case for more robust economy

— 2nd April 2018

…Elects new officers

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177

Effective distribution of goods, especially those locally produced could be one of the major ingredients to put Nigeria’s economy back on right track.

Outgoing president of the National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Kelly Ogbaloi, in his speech at the fourth quadrinneal and 12th national delegates’ conference of the union on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that local manufactorers would be encouraged to produce more, if their products could get to every part of the country without difficulty.

‎Reflecting on the theme “Engendering a Virile and Multi-based Nigerian Economy: A Unique Role for the Trade and Distributive Sub-sector,” Ogbaloi maintained that effective distribution of locally-produced goods would rev up economic activities, with the potential of unleashing more economic multipliers across the nation. 

“This is possible and can help us on the path to economic growth if there is collaboration between us and our employers towards a deliberate focus on distributing locally produced goods,” he said.

He stated that this is in the face of the current parlous state of the nation’s economy founded on its continued reliance on the oil and gas sector as its life line.

The labour leader lamented that the country has continued to face various challenges, ranging from political to economic, social and insecurity, without appropriate solutions from leaders.

He said, “The concern of NUSDE is that governance in Nigeria today seems to be on auto pilot as 2019 approaches. Nobody is interested in finding solutions to the expanding national problems.

“As we approach our 58th birthday as an independent nation come October 1, it has become imperative that we need a new set of leadership with firm ideals, strong commitment and dedication‎ to eradicate mass poverty, alarming indices of unemployment, unprecedented corruption, unending insecurity of life and property, unbridled violence and kidnappings, infrastructural deficits, crass underdevelopment, ignorance and diseases that have all taken over the pinnacles of governance.”

‎Condemning the superfluous salary and allowances of National Assembly members and other public office holders, where governors find it difficult to pay workers N18,000 minimum wage, Ogbaloi called on the RMAFC to immediately review the pay structure. In the same vein he tasked the minimum wage committee to finalise the review of the workers wage before the end of the next quarter.

The chairman of the event, Dr. Sam Jaja, former chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State branch, however, tasked labour to talk with one voice at the ongoing negotiation for the review of the minimum wage.

He equally condemned the Federal Government’s position on “no work, no pay” rule, noting that with so many states owing, workers should also henceforth put up the clause of “no pay, no work” if owed by employer for up to six days.

At the election, attended by the United Labour Congress leaders, Joe Ajaero, Igwe Achese, Didi Adodo, NUSDE elected new executives, with Innocent Jaja as the new president.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUSDE makes case for more robust economy

— 2nd April 2018

…Elects new officers Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Effective distribution of goods, especially those locally produced could be one of the major ingredients to put Nigeria’s economy back on right track. Outgoing president of the National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Kelly Ogbaloi, in his speech at the fourth quadrinneal and 12th national delegates’ conference…

  • Amnesty for Boko Haram, win-win situation –Presidency 

    — 2nd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has justified a planned amnesty for members of Boko Haram who are ready to drop their arms and embrace peace. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu told State House Correspondents, at the weekend, that, in the final analysis, the amnesty option will work for…

  • 5 killed in Cross River communal clash

    — 2nd April 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Five people have been reportedly killed in a renewed communal clash between Odukpani Qua clan and New Netim community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State  While three were killed on Good Friday, another two were allegedly killed at the weekend following a surprise attack by gunmen. Daily Sun investigation…

  • No political godfather made me governor –Duke

    — 2nd April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, said at the weekend that no political godfather, within or outside the state, played a prominent role in his emergence as governor in 1999. Duke reportedly served as governor when political godfathers were majorly responsible for emergence of president, governors or any other political office…

  • Utomi against CORRUPTION

    Youths’ll determine 2019 polls –Utomi

    — 2nd April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, at the weekend, declared that the youths will determine 2019 general election and urged the younger generation to resist the temptation of  allowing their political decisions to be determined by unscrupulous politicians. Utomi, who made the statement while reacting to the disagreement between the Federal Government…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share