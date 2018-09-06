– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank
6th September 2018 - Osun 2018: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi sign peace pact
6th September 2018 - 2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus
6th September 2018 - Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards
6th September 2018 - Ebonyi gets new police boss 
6th September 2018 - Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments
6th September 2018 - Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point
6th September 2018 - Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos
6th September 2018 - 2019: Youth group endorses Atiku
6th September 2018 - Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency
Home / National / NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank
NAIL PLANK

NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

— 6th September 2018

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…”

NAN

A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

READ ALSO: Ajimobi reads riot act to NURTW over chairman’s death

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, the accused committed the offence on Aug 13 at Baale Street, Ishagatedo, Isolo, Lagos.

He said that the accused and other six persons, still at large, conspired to assault Mr Abiodun Idowu with intent to kill him over alleged theft.

“The accused tortured the complainant over alleged missing of a motorcycle,” he said.
Koti said that the complainant was going home when the accused captured him and took him to their masquerader’s den to torture him.

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masquerader’s home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth.

“The complainant was beaten several times with planks and iron rods all over his body which caused severe fracture to his left leg among other injuries to his body.

“The complainant was released after the alleged stolen motorcycle was later found in the accused’s house,” he said.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant reported the case, the accused was arrested while others escaped.

The offences contravened Sections 245 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 245 carries seven years jail term for grievous harm, while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Akibo, who resides at Ishagatedo, Isolo, Lagos, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.
Magistrate Mrs M.O Tanimola granted the accused bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The case was adjourned until Sept. 24 for mention.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAIL PLANK

NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

— 6th September 2018

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…” NAN A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’…

  • consensus

    2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says it will pick candidates for the 2019 general elections through consensus, as the approach “best suits the state’s peculiarities.’’ This was the resolution reached after an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday night in Abakaliki, with APC leaders, including past members of the…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi gets new police boss 

    — 6th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…

  • OSUN ASSEMBLY

    Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

    — 6th September 2018

    The Osun State House of Assembly has congratulated Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile over his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Elder Tunde Adedeji who was appointed as the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission. Salinsile, who until his appointment was the state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well…

  • IGBO WOMEN

    Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

    — 6th September 2018

    Gloria Okezie-Okafor The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday. The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life.   The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share