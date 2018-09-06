NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…”

A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, the accused committed the offence on Aug 13 at Baale Street, Ishagatedo, Isolo, Lagos.

He said that the accused and other six persons, still at large, conspired to assault Mr Abiodun Idowu with intent to kill him over alleged theft.

“The accused tortured the complainant over alleged missing of a motorcycle,” he said.

Koti said that the complainant was going home when the accused captured him and took him to their masquerader’s den to torture him.

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masquerader’s home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth.

“The complainant was beaten several times with planks and iron rods all over his body which caused severe fracture to his left leg among other injuries to his body.

“The complainant was released after the alleged stolen motorcycle was later found in the accused’s house,” he said.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant reported the case, the accused was arrested while others escaped.

The offences contravened Sections 245 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 245 carries seven years jail term for grievous harm, while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Akibo, who resides at Ishagatedo, Isolo, Lagos, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

Magistrate Mrs M.O Tanimola granted the accused bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The case was adjourned until Sept. 24 for mention.