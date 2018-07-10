The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Nurturing care: What children need to thrive
10th July 2018 - Shell invests $5.2m in capacity building of young Nigerians, says GM
10th July 2018 - BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly suspends Dutse Council chair
10th July 2018 - Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance
10th July 2018 - Groups protest against clamour for zoning to Osun West
10th July 2018 - El-Zakzaky: Police place Kaduna residents on security alert
10th July 2018 - Army alert of emergence of another deadly Islamic sect
10th July 2018 - Mass defection hits Ondo APC
10th July 2018 - UNICEF lauds army’s acquittal of 180 children of Boko Haram ties
10th July 2018 - 2019: INEC worried over 17m uncollected PVCs
Home / Health / Nurturing care: What children need to thrive
Nurturing care

Nurturing care: What children need to thrive

— 10th July 2018

Ogechi Ekeanyanwu

At the recently held 71st ongoing World Health Assembly which held in Geneva, Switzerland, a framework on nurturing care for early childhood development was launched.

The framework, a joint effort by the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, World Bank and the Partnership for Maternal, New born and Child Health (PMNCH), proffers ways to help very young children live and “thrive to transform health and human potential”.

The framework says investing in early childhood development can boost a country’s prosperity, promote inclusive economic growth, expand equitable opportunity and end extreme poverty.

“For every $1 spent on early childhood development interventions, the return on investment can be as high as $13,” the foreword to the framework reads.

If children thrive – meeting all their milestones, including cognitive goals, they are very likely to become productive members of a society. Their development directly affects issues like employability and innovation that contributes to economic development.

While early childhood development covers children’s cognitive, physical, language, motor, and social and emotional development between conception and age eight, the nurturing care framework focuses on the period from pregnancy to age three.

This is because children at this age are at the most critical stage when the brain grows faster – 80% of a baby’s brain is formed by this age.

According to the framework, when a child gets to two years, “neuronal connections have been made in response to interactions with the environment, and especially interactions with caregivers,”.

And while a child’s brain development follows historical genetics patterns, earliest experiences makes the difference in how the child experiences and interprets the world

What nurturing care framework says youngest children need

Security and safety

Children need to grow up in a secure and loving environment, with the right nutrition and stimulation from their parents and caregivers.

Also, young children, especially toddlers experience extreme fear when people abandon them, threaten to, and punish them; almost always inordinately, because of realistic expectations from caregivers. So, young children need to feel safe, they need to feel loved. They need to have trusted, reliable and informed caregivers who understand the needs of children in their early years.

Because kids from extremely poor sand low income homes face serious risks, there has social assistance and policies to mitigate risks.

Also, youngest children – babies to toddlers – need nurturing care, and this can start from pregnancy.

Stimulation

Singing and talking to children, especially when at the tail of the second trimester, helps babies, experience a loving parental connection. Plus, from birth, a baby can recognise the mother’s voice. Babies also need gentle touch, pleasant and soothing words, storytelling, being read to and being played with. There is now scientific evidence proving that caregiver-child interactions are highly beneficial for early childhood development and have long term effects.

Nutrition

Breastfeeding and skin to skin connection, amplifies the mother and child bonding a child needs to thrive and feel loved. When a mother is supported by baby’s father and/or supportive companion(s), exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is facilitated. But a mother’s well being and her nutritional intake are essential to baby before and after birth.

Pregnant women need to have sufficient micronutrients including iron. When the babies are eventually birthed, breast milk has proven to be the best for babies; and from six months onwards, complementary feeding that are diverse and contain all the micronutrients should be included for rapid brain growth

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shell

Shell invests $5.2m in capacity building of young Nigerians, says GM

— 10th July 2018

NAN Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its Joint Venture partners invested about 5.2 million dollars in 2017 to develop the intellectual capacity of young Nigerians toward solving the nation’s challenges. SPDC’s General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli, made this known at the ‘Shell Nigeria Nxplorers Exhibition Event 2018’ organised by the company in…

  • BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly suspends Dutse Council chair

    — 10th July 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Dutse Local Government Area. Details later…

  • DANKWAMBO

    Dankwambo lauds FRCN over commitment to corporate governance

    — 10th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has commended the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) for its commitment to promoting high standard of Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting practices in the country. Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Alhaji Danladi Pantami Mohammed, gave the commendation at…

  • OSUN

    Groups protest against clamour for zoning to Osun West

    — 10th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A group, under the aegis of Development Advocacy Group (DAG), in collaboration with Coalition of Osun Youth Organisation (COYO), on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing clamour to zone the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District. The protesters trooped out in their hundreds with…

  • KADUNA

    El-Zakzaky: Police place Kaduna residents on security alert

    — 10th July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the trial of leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky continues, on Wednesday, at Kaduna State High Court, the Police authority in the state has placed Kaduna residents on security alert. The Police had lost one of senior officer to angry members of IMN during the last arraignment of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share