NUPENG warns of impending fuel crisis

Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) yesterday warned that the present relief in the supply of petroleum products is only a short respite as the fuel crisis will still continue.

President of the union, Igwe Achese, who addressed press yesterday at the union’s office in Lagos said until government addresses the issue of local production, the crisis of fuel shortage and arbitrary subsidy payment would continue to be a great challenge in the downstream sector of the economy.

Achese, speaking at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) and elders meeting to address the election of the union, said NUPENG’s position is that the Federal Government should put the refinery back in shape.

“The global economic challenges call for nations to look inward and for us as a country, with all these challenges, we will only overcome the issue of fuel crisis when we start refining our crude,” he said.