Home / Business / NUPENG decries scarcity of petrol in FCT, states

NUPENG decries scarcity of petrol in FCT, states

13th December 2017

…Offers support for NNPC

Worried by the persistent scarcity of petroleum products, particularly Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) in the Federal  Capital Territory, (FCT) and some states across the country,  National  Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, (NUPENG) has called on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) not to relent in its efforts to ease the suffering of vehicle owners at retail outlets.

National Chairman of the Petroleum and Tanker Drivers’, (PTD) branch of NUPENG, Comrade Salmon Oladiti,  gave the admonition on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Federal Government at the end of the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) meeting last week in Abuja had expressed concern over the scarcity. Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the government had directed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to put an end to the fuel shortage last weekend.

Similarly Dr. Kachikwu at a separate briefing said his Ministry had instructed the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) and the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) to ensure monitoring of supply and distribution of the products.

 The scarcity has since eased substantially in Lagos state and its environs, but long queues at retail outlets persist in the FCT and states in the Northern.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Comrade Oladiti, said his men are ready to assist the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to ensure speedy movement of petroleum products from the depots to retail outlets to  end the sufferings of Nigerians at the receiving end of the present shortfall in supply.

He further noted that there has been an improvement in the supply chain from the depots.

He said: “Now that petrol is gradually available, we are ready to lift and ensure its availability.

‘’We don’t want Nigerians to go back to the era of artificial scarcity. We are ready to make sacrifices to ensure that lifting at the depots by our members improve.’’

Oladiti said his members are willing to  make sacrifices during the festive period to complement the NNPC management resolve of 24 hours loading and distribution at the depots till the situation normalizes. The NUPENG boss however appealed to the federal government  to implement to the letter its comprehensive project of revitalization of the refineries and depots across the country.

‘’

