The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Owu Convention: Obasanjo promises to support youth development initiatives
13th December 2017 - Kebbi Police rescues two boys from kidnappers
13th December 2017 - Cashier arraigned for defrauding Kwara microfinance bank N4m
13th December 2017 - Saudi-led airstrikes kill 12 prisoners in Yemeni capital, rebels say
13th December 2017 - Again, C’ River NLC threatens showdown over unpaid retirees’ gratuities
13th December 2017 - FMC Abeokuta acquires 170 hectares of land for medical varsity
13th December 2017 - UNICEF, NOA mobilise journalists to fight HIV among young persons
13th December 2017 - PDP convention: Reconciliation c’ttee’ll address grievances, says Gov. Dickson
13th December 2017 - Protesters storm NASS, kick against NGO bill
Home / National / NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide

NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide

— 13th December 2017

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday assured motorists of regular supply of petroleum products to filling stations during the Yuletide and beyond.

New Chairman of South-West Chapel of NUPENG, Mr. Tayo Aboyeji, gave the assurance, in an interview, in Lagos.

According to Aboyeji, tanker drivers will work throughout the Christmas and New Year festivals to ensure that filling stations in the South West get sufficient products.

“I met the top management of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, on the assurance of products due to current fuel scarcity in some parts of the country.

“If there is no petrol at depots, there is nothing we can take to filling stations.

“They assured us of sufficient supply will be available in both PPMC depots in Ejigbo in Lagos and Mosinmi in Ogun during the period.

“They also promised to ensure that some private depots being used by the company for distribution will be fully loaded with petroleum product.

“With this assurance from the NNPC, our tanker drivers will work round the clock to ensure that most filling stations in the South West have more than enough product.

 

“We will ensure that Muslim members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) work around the clock to ensure that petrol is available during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

The chairman appealed to Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of Apapa-Wharp Road which was being handled by Dangote Group.

He said that reconstruction works were taking toll on petroleum tankers going to different tank farms in Apapa, adding that tankers were on queues for days before getting to depots.

‘Our tankers spend close to two weeks on queues due to reconstruction of the road before accessing tank farms in Apapa; this is part of what is resulting in scarcity of petrol in the country.

“We are all aware that 80 per cent of petroleum products being used by Nigerians are coming from these private tank farms in Apapa, so the repair work should be done on time,” he said. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide

— 13th December 2017

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday assured motorists of regular supply of petroleum products to filling stations during the Yuletide and beyond. New Chairman of South-West Chapel of NUPENG, Mr. Tayo Aboyeji, gave the assurance, in an interview, in Lagos. According to Aboyeji, tanker drivers will work throughout the…

  • Owu Convention: Obasanjo promises to support youth development initiatives

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has promised to support youth development initiatives as 2017 Owu Convention holds, on Friday. Obasanjo stated this when members of the Royal Union of Owu People (RUOP), led by its National President and former Military Governor of old Ondo State, Maj.-Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye, paid him a visit…

  • Kebbi Police rescues two boys from kidnappers

    — 13th December 2017

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The  Kebbi State Police Command has rescued two under-age boys from their abductors in Niger State. The victims whose names were given as Ekene Christopher,10, and Chizara Nwori, 11, were rescued at  Dadinkowa area, in Kontagora, Niger State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • Cashier arraigned for defrauding Kwara microfinance bank N4m

    — 13th December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin A 47- year-old woman, Dupe Abolarin, and a cashier with Iludun-Oro Micro Finance Bank in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has  been dragged to an Ilorin Magistrate Court, for allegedly defrauding the bank of a sum of over N4 million. In the case file number MCIA/840C/2016, the accused who…

  • Again, C’ River NLC threatens showdown over unpaid retirees’ gratuities

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Judex Okoro, Calabar The Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has for the second time given the state government a 7-day ultimatum to pay off arrears of gratuities of retirees or have the entire state shut down. Handing dawn the ultimatum shortly after the Executive Council meeting of the union…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share