Home / Business / NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary

NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary

— 30th April 2018

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appointed Comrade Adamu Song as its new general secretary, following the retirement of Comrade Joseph Ogbebor, the erstwhile general secretary.

According to a statement signed by Adamson Momoh, assistant general secretary, research and public affairs, Song is a seasoned labour technocrat who, until the latest appointment, was the deputy general secretary (operations and administration). 

He was also a former senior assistant general secretary in charge of Kaduna zone before he was moved to Lagos five years ago. 

“He will bring his wealth of experience to bear in moving the union to the next level,” the statement read.

Ogbebor retired after 31 years of meritorious service to the union.

Also, Comrade Afolabi Olawale was appointed deputy general secretary (operations).  He was, until now, senior assistant general secretary/head of Warri zone.  Other appointments are Comrades Anthony Chukwu, Otite Precious Onohwohwo, Adamson Momoh, Christopher Akpede were promoted to the position of principal assistant general secretaries.

