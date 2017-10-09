The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF
9th October 2017 - Troops kill 3 Boko Haram cattle rustlers, 1 other in Borno
9th October 2017 - Campaigns close in Liberia’s crucial general elections
9th October 2017 - Inadequate doctors: Gov. Bagudu appeals to IMAN to rescue Kebbi
9th October 2017 - Group donates food items to Benue flood victims
9th October 2017 - Uduaghan bags chieftaincy title
9th October 2017 - How Nigeria’s power Discos turned drain pipe on FG’s resources
9th October 2017 - High expectations as 2017 NESG kicks off tomorrow
9th October 2017 - We’ll ensure safe drone operations in Nigeria – Dunoma, FAAN boss
9th October 2017 - Apapa gridlock: Agro commodities export falls to 100tons
Home / National / Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF

Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF

— 9th October 2017

The number of children facing starvation in conflict-ridden in Mali is increasing, the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday.
New data from the affected Timbuktu and Gao regions showed that more than 15 per cent of children face acute malnutrition.
According to the data, the number has reached the “critical” level stipulated by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
In 2016, the number of children under five in the regions affected by acute malnutrition was just below 15 per cent, which WHO considered “serious.”
An estimated 165,000 children across the country are expected to be malnourished in 2018, an increase of 23,000 from 2017.
“We must provide life-saving treatment and ensure that each and every one of these children can fully recover,” according to Lucia Elmi, UNICEF representative in Mali.
According to the World Bank, every 10th child born in Mali, (considered one of the poorest countries in the world), dies before reaching the age of five.
Since 2012, instability and violence have destabilized the West African country.
Following a military coup in 2012, various Islamist groups took advantage of the chaos in the northern region of Mali to stage attacks in spite foreign military intervention by France. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF

— 9th October 2017

The number of children facing starvation in conflict-ridden in Mali is increasing, the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) warned on Monday. New data from the affected Timbuktu and Gao regions showed that more than 15 per cent of children face acute malnutrition. According to the data, the number has reached the “critical” level stipulated by World…

  • Troops kill 3 Boko Haram cattle rustlers, 1 other in Borno

    — 9th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army says it’s troops killed three Boko Haram cattle rustlers at Mairari village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno. Col. Timothy Antigha, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri. Antigha said that the troops on Sunday ambushed the insurgents cattle…

  • Inadequate doctors: Gov. Bagudu appeals to IMAN to rescue Kebbi

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria(IMAN) to come to the rescue over the lack ck of doctors and nurses in hospitals and health centres across the 21 local governments areas of the state. Governor Bagudu stated this while addressing IMAN members during their…

  • Group donates food items to Benue flood victims

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A nongovernmental organisation, MercyCare Initiative (MCI), has donated food items including tubers of yam, bags of rice and garri as relief materials to ameliorate the plight of Benue flood victims. Presenting the food items to the state government at the Makurdi International Market housing the internally displaced persons (IDP), on Thursday,…

  • Uduaghan bags chieftaincy title

    — 9th October 2017

    Business mogul, Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan would on Saturday be conferred with a chieftaincy title in Warri, Delta State. A statement in Port-Harcourt on Sunday by the chairman of South-South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry, said the Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies would be conferred with the chieftaincy title, Elema of Warri by…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share