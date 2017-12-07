The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Numan killings: CAN fumes over ‘indifferent’ attitudes of leaders

Numan killings: CAN fumes over ‘indifferent’ attitudes of leaders

— 7th December 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa State chapter, Bishop Dami Mamza, says the silence of some politicians, traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state on the heinous attacks on communities by Fulani herdsmen, is an endorsement  of the activities of the  killer herdsmen in the state.

The clergy said,

Nigerians are beginning to loose confidence in government at all levels over failure to protect it’s lives and property and its lack of ability to apprehend and punish perpetrators of criminal acts in the country.

Bishop  Mamza said this in a press statement made available to Daily Sun, on Wednesday, in Yola.

According to Bishop Dami, “We observe the complicity and inaction by some Security Agencies in respect of the on-going crisis.

“It is such a sad and disturbing thing to live in a nation where the security agencies have heard reports of impending attacks by armed men around the bushes of villages surrounding Numan but failed to act.

“We wish to state here that people are seriously losing confidence in government at all levels as they fail to protect the lives and property of her citizens forgetting the sacred oath they took.”

The Christian body also accused  traditional, political and religious bodies in  the state of endorsement of the Fulani mayhem, “The silence of some of our highly placed Religious, Traditional and Political leaders on the Numan crisis can be interpreted as an approval of the killings.”

Dami faults security agencies in the state for refusing to act on reports of gunmen in the area, “The attacks against Numan and its environs have been foretold by people who do not want us to live together in peace.

The clergy continued, “The phenomenon of coordinated attacks of communities by armed men in and around the Numan areas have assumed dangerous proportions without state actors taking any decisive legal measures to arrest and prosecute offenders.“

He noted with dismay that “Local communities had precisely and concisely sighted well-armed killers in different locations over the past days and had reported same to the security agencies but no one listened to them.

The association called on the presidency  to act on the security breech in the area, “We call on the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as a matter of urgency too act promptly and to deal with offenders as a matter of justice and an assurance that his government “belongs to everybody and to nobody” and to disabuse the minds of the public that some persons or tribes are ‘sacred cows’.

The association faults false claims by security forces that it has boost security in the state saying, “Those who escaped the crisis in the Numan areas complained bitterly about the lack of security presence most especially in the attacked communities and areas where the armed killers were moving towards. We call on the security agencies to be truthful in their operations and to perform their primary duty of securing lives and property in and around Numan and Demsa areas in order to restore public confidence in their work.”

The statement concluded by calling on all Christians in the state to remain law abiding and for a three-day fasting ad prayers from Friday 8th to 10th of December, 2017.

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Mercy 7th December 2017 at 2:05 pm
    Reply

    The one thing that defines this administration is it’s complicity to the murderous activities of these Fulanis who are clearly sponsored. It also seems the admnistration has managed to gag parts of the media who report only what the government wants them to write. Why is it that these reports are never accompanied by visual evidence of the atrocities. Photos of the aftermath of the attack will bring to life the devastation these monsters cause and sensitive Nigerians to the menace they are living with. It will also be part of the legacy of this administration In years to come.
    The government will rather divert attention his so called fight against financial corruption and ignore the moral corruption and bankruptcy of his admnistration and his appointed security officers.
    May God arise on show Himself strong on behalf of His children.

