Home / National / Numan crisis: Adamawa CAN warns against inciting violence

Numan crisis: Adamawa CAN warns against inciting violence

— 24th November 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa state chapter says it would not be drawn into giving religious colouration to the crisis in Numan saying it condemns the killings of unarmed civilians and women and called on the Adamawa state government to bring to book the perpetrators of the wicked act in Numan and the ones done in the past.

CAN appealed to the general public that in the interest of peace and in an effort to stem the spiral of violence in the state, they should disregard any narrative seeking to paint the conflict in Numan as “Religious one” saying the conflict has nothing to do with a religious conflict.

CAN made the remarks, on Friday, during a press briefing, in Yola.

Bishop Dami Mamza speaking on behalf of the Christian body called on the state government, traditional and religious leaders and security agencies in the state, to stand together for peaceful coexistence and harmony saying it would “not be dragged into the evil spell of a religious conflict because we do not know who these perpetrators are nor those behind it.”

CAN demanded for the immediate cessation of hostilities by the warring parties, the setting up of a Commission of enquiry to determine the remote and immediate cause of the crisis with membership of the Commission evenly drawn from both parties, that the government should fish out and punish all perpetrators and sponsors of the evil no matter how highly placed, to provide relief materials and medical attention to victims of the attacks with Numan and Mubi as top priorities and that families who have suffered losses should be compensated.

Bishop Dami said, the failure of government to bring perpetrators of several other killings in the state in the past is responsible for the break down of law and order.

The clergy said, CAN respects the Muslim council but totally disagrees with the council calling the crisis in Numan a religious conflict and failing to call similar other crisis in the state in the past religious, saying it is an attempt to incite violence within the Adamawa community.

He decried the inability of government in the past to bring perpetrators to book as a possible trigger for such actions in Numan.

