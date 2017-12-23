The Sun News
Numan clash: SEMA presents relief materials to IDPs in Gombe

— 23rd December 2017

The Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has presented relief materials to 1,620 Internally Displaced People who fled Numan in Adamawa to Gombe State.

The IDPs were residing in Cham and Bambam Communities of Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

They fled the communities in the wake of violent clash between Bachama and Fulani in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Presenting the materials, on Saturday, Dr. Arab Rukuje, the Executive Secretary of the agency, said that the items were meant to assist the people because of the condition they were in as a result of the clash.

Rukuje, represented by the Deputy Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mrs Lamis Benjamin, called on them to be patient and see it as an act of God and pray for an end to the crisis.

He also advised them to live peacefully with their host communities, calling on the host communities to continue to give them the needed support.

NAN reports that among the items presented were 90 bags of millet, 80 bags of beans, 50 bags of maize, 45 gallons of 20 litres of vegetable oil, 140 cartons of Indomie Noodle and 32 pieces of blanket.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, Alhaji Umaru Lamuwa, the Waziri of Dadiya, lauded the efforts of the state government for immediate response to the IDPs.

Lamuwa said that people in the community had accommodated them since their arrival and promise their continue assistance to them.

A beneficiary, Maryam Abdullahi, said that they were happy for having the materials.

Abdullahi said that it would help them to manage their lives, saying that she lost everything, including her son, to fire. According to her, people in the community accommodated us with love and concern over the situation we find ourselves by giving us clothes and food. (NAN)

