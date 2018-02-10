NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected assassins, on Friday evening, killed Okaye Igali, the National Union of Local Government Employees Chairman in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state.

According to investigations the assassins believed to have been on the trail of Igali intercepted the tricycle taking tp the waterside at Anyama- Ijaw junction and dealt him several machete blows leaving him dead in his pool of blood.

An eyewitness account said the assassins numbering five suddenly blocked the tricycle he was in and shot him before dragging him out where they gave him machete blows till his intestines came out of his stomach.

Sunday Sun gathered that Igali was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre but died few minutes as he has lost so much blood.

The secretary of the Community Development Committee of Anyama – Ijaw said the matter was immediately reported to the Police so that his killers can be arrested before they escaped from the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said investigations has commenced in the killing of Igali.

According to him a tactical team from the Bayelsa Police command headquarters has been briefed to investigate the incident and ensure the arrest of the killers.

“On 9 February, 2018 one Okaye Igali, aged 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LGA. Bayelsa State. Preliminary investigation revealed, the attacked was a premeditated murder. The incident was reported about three later, however, Tactical Teams have swung into action to arrest the culprits. Investigation is ongoing.”