The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa
10th February 2018 - Katsina re-run peaceful
10th February 2018 - Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting
10th February 2018 - State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan
10th February 2018 - How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK
10th February 2018 - Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar
10th February 2018 - OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders
10th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
10th February 2018 - Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention
10th February 2018 - Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack
Home / Cover / National / NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa

NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa

— 10th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected assassins, on Friday evening, killed Okaye Igali, the National Union of Local Government Employees Chairman in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state.

According to investigations the assassins believed to have been on the trail of Igali intercepted the tricycle taking tp the waterside at Anyama- Ijaw junction and dealt him several machete blows leaving him dead in his pool of blood.

An eyewitness account said the assassins numbering five suddenly blocked the tricycle he was in and shot him before dragging him out where they gave him machete blows till his intestines came out of his stomach.

Sunday Sun gathered that Igali was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre but died few minutes as he has lost so much blood.

The secretary of the Community Development Committee of Anyama – Ijaw said the matter was immediately reported to the Police so that his killers can be arrested before they escaped from the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said investigations has commenced in the killing of Igali.

According to him a tactical team from the Bayelsa Police command headquarters has been briefed to investigate the incident and ensure the arrest of the killers.

“On 9 February, 2018 one Okaye Igali, aged 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LGA. Bayelsa State. Preliminary investigation revealed, the attacked was a premeditated murder. The incident was reported about three later, however, Tactical Teams have swung into action to arrest the culprits. Investigation is ongoing.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NULGE chairman assassinated in Bayelsa

— 10th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Suspected assassins, on Friday evening, killed Okaye Igali, the National Union of Local Government Employees Chairman in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state. According to investigations the assassins believed to have been on the trail of Igali intercepted the tricycle taking tp the waterside at Anyama- Ijaw junction and dealt…

  • Katsina re-run peaceful

    — 10th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Eligible voters from a total of 15 polling units of the Dutsi/Mashi Federal Constituency grouped out on Saturday, February 10, for House of Representatives re-run election. The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Katsina had earlier nullified the election last May of Mansur Ali Mashi, of the All Progressives Congress…

  • Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting

    — 10th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Top politicians and leaders from the northern part of the country, are currently meeting in Abuja. The leaders who are meeting on the platform Northern Elders Prayer (NEF), are expected to take a position on key national issues. They are expected specifically take a position on who to support in the 2019…

  • State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan

    — 10th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s call for the creation of state police in face of rising security challenges in the country, is very good suggestion and would be taken on board in the National Assembly. Lawan, who was also in the Presidential Villa to observe…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share