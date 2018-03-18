NUJ tasks Okowa over 60% equity sale in Delta Line

Pau Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has been called upon to explain how the sale of sixty percent equity of Delta Line Transport Company, a public corporation, to God is Good Motor Limited has added value to the ailing company.

The state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made the call in line with its avowed commitment to keep government on its tolls about public policies.

The government had last year divested 60% equity to the private transport company in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement that saw the government retaining 40 per cent.

The majority equity sale was greeted with outrage with the fear of possible job loss on the part of the over 700 workers of the corporation.

Rising from its monthly congress in Asaba, the state NUJ in a communiqué signed by the chairman, Mike Ikeogwu and secretary, Churchill Oyowe urged the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration to brief the public about the success story of Delta Line since it was concessioned.

NUJ however commended the state government for taking re-awarding failed projects at the Asaba International Airport and the deplorable Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba (where the union’s secretariat under construction is located), to another contractor.

It also lauded the government “for its effort at finding lasting solution to the perennial flood in Asaba through the construction of deep drains and giving priority attention to construction/rehabilitation of major roads in Asaba capital territory.”

The union condemned in strong terms, alleged killings by herdsmen in parts of the state, and urged the state government “to synergize with relevant security agencies in the to urgently address” the ugly trend and forestall the situation from degenerating to full blown crisis.

It further condemned “the attitude of some security agents who wilfully molest members of the NUJ in the course of performing their legitimate duty,” explaining that “just as the security agents are constitutionally empowered to do their job that is how journalists are also backed to carry out their assigned roles. Hence, both parties should see themselves as partners in progress.”