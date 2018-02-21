The Sun News
NUJ seeks legislation against hate speech

NUJ seeks legislation against hate speech

— 21st February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has advised media stakeholders to liaise with National and state legislatures to come up with laws that would check hate speech and media excesses, particularly in the social media.

The Union, who took exception to the spate of hate speeches in the media, tackled the social media phenomenon as the greatest promoter of hate speeches in the polity.

Rising from its two day 2nd National Conference held in Kano State, the Union also tasked its members on the need for self regulation , while stressing the need for the education of its members on the importance of self respect, discipline, truth and justice.

President of NUJ, Mr.  Abdulwashed Odusile, who read the conference communiqué at the  NUJ Press Centre, in Kano, on Wednesday, appreciated the Federal Government’s directive to the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission to sanction any radio and television station that offers its platform for the promotion of hate speech.

The Union, he stated, enjoined the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission to live up to this expectation by monitoring and applying the relevant sanctions on erring  broadcast station where necessary.

The Union further called for the resuscitation of the Nigeria Press Council to play it’s rightful role while endorsing governments steps to strictly enforce the Cyber Crime Act 2015 against defaulters.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists equally appealed to the nation’s religious, political, traditional and other leaders to lead by example and control themselves, their aides and followers against the use of  hate speech.

