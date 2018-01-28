The Sun News
Latest
28th January 2018 - NUJ condemns police brutality of The Sun reporter in Enugu
28th January 2018 - National restructuring: APC “pathological liars”, says ADP
28th January 2018 - 2019: Buhari would run – SGF, Mustapha
28th January 2018 - Restructuring: APC group faults el-Rufai c’ttee’s recommendations
28th January 2018 - I have no plan to leave APC – Segun Oni
28th January 2018 - 2 tipper loaders die at Enugu sand site
28th January 2018 - Dalung hints at holding National Sports Festival
28th January 2018 - Sokoto supports 10,120 households on girl-child education
28th January 2018 - “Act of mischief”: UPN criticises Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari
28th January 2018 - Presidency responds to “half-truths, misinformation” about Intelligence Director
Home / National / NUJ condemns police brutality of The Sun reporter in Enugu

NUJ condemns police brutality of The Sun reporter in Enugu

— 28th January 2018

The Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the unwarranted arrest and detention of The Sun Newspaper Correspondent in Enugu, Mr. Raphael Ede by the police while he was covering a protest march at Centenary City, Amechi Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday.

The Chairman of NUJ Enugu State Council, Comrade Rex Arum condemned the police brutality of the journalist in a statement he issued yesterday.

“We hereby condemn the act in its totality as the journalist was doing his legitimate duty as at the time the police swooped on him, bundled him to the SARS office in Enugu after beating him to stupor.

“The young man told the union that he was detained from mid-morning hours till about 6:00p.m with neither food nor water on that faithful day.

“The police after beating him took away his NUJ new National ID card and one of his two phones, which has been recovered,” Arum said.

According to Arum, all entreaties made by the union officials and some highly placed police officers in Enugu to secure his release at SARS was futile until the intervention of the state Police Commissioner, Damallam Mohammed.

The NUJ chairman disclosed that a medical examination on Ede indicated that he sustained various degrees of internal injuries occasioned by the merciless beating he received from the overzealous policemen.

“The Union will not take lightly any such act of bullying, intimidation and unlawful arrest of journalists by police or any other security agency in the course of their legitimate duties in Enugu State.

“However, we shall remain partners in the onerous task of contributing to the development of our country, while we believe that the police should not soil the subsisting relationship and partnership between them and the press in Enugu State.

“We appeal to our members to be peaceful and calm as the police authorities concerned are looking into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and good working relationship with them,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Chidi Nnadi, the Assistant Editor/Head of The Sun South East Bureau said he had assigned Mr Ede to cover the Centenary City protest as the protesters had in the morning stormed The Sun Enugu office, demanding coverage after producing the permit the police granted them for the protest.

Nnadi also condemned the police officers that brutalised his reporter for their overzealousness, warning that they should not drag the good image of the state as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is known by all as a man of peace.

He called on the police commissioner to bring to book the police officers who are soiling the name of the force.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUJ condemns police brutality of The Sun reporter in Enugu

— 28th January 2018

The Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the unwarranted arrest and detention of The Sun Newspaper Correspondent in Enugu, Mr. Raphael Ede by the police while he was covering a protest march at Centenary City, Amechi Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday. The Chairman of…

  • National restructuring: APC “pathological liars”, says ADP

    — 28th January 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has taken a swipe at the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the restructuring position recently made public by the El-Rufai Committee, describing it as a political gimmick designed to deceive Nigerians and to shift public attention from condemnations trailing the Buhari administration. In a…

  • 2019: Buhari would run – SGF, Mustapha

    — 28th January 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the weekend, declared that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 would fast-track South East’s quest to produce the President of the country. He said the zone would stand a good chance if it backs President Buhari in the next election,…

  • Restructuring: APC group faults el-Rufai c’ttee’s recommendations

    — 28th January 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A youth group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Grassroots Advocates has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government not to implement the recommendations of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai committee on restructuring unless some gray areas are expunged. National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Nnamdi Ofonye, in a statement made available…

  • I have no plan to leave APC – Segun Oni

    — 28th January 2018

    NAN Chief  Segun Oni, a former  governor of Ekiti and Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said on Sunday that he was not planning to defect to another party. Oni, who was reacting to an online report that he was planning to join a speculated coalition,  said there was no iota of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share