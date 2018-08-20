NUJ presidential aspirant flays demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

“The destruction of the Music House of Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan is hereby condemned in its entirety. The building housed FRESH FM Station, Ibadan”

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), presidential aspirant, Chris Isiguzo, has described the destruction of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan as anti-democratic and unacceptable to the media industry.

He warned that every attempt to intimidate the media will only make the professionals more committed to their constitutional mandate as the conscience of the society.

“The destruction of the Music House of Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan is hereby condemned in its entirety.

“The building until its destruction by the Oyo State Government housed FRESH FM Station, Ibadan.

“It is really unfortunate that such a reprehensible act still takes place in a democracy.

“The media played vital role in ensuring the return of Nigeria to a democratic rule and for the same people who have become beneficiaries of the efforts of the media to turn around to engage in mindless attacks against the media is unfortunate,” he said.

Isiguzo regretted that the defence of the Oyo State Government gave to justify the impunity was that the building contravened laid down rules of the state’s town planning authority, describing it as laughable.

“We want to state it categorically that no matter the efforts of anti-democratic forces to undermine, suffocate and intimidate the media, we shall not only remain undaunted but also committed to our constitutional mandate as conscience of the society.

“The Federal Government and, indeed, all men of goodwill should also rise in condemnation of this despicable act. We shall no longer accept this. Enough is enough,” he stated this in a statement.