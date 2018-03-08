The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Nuclear weapon attack on US imminent – Pentagon
8th March 2018 - BREAKING: President arrives Jos for working visit of Plateau state
8th March 2018 - JUST IN: Tribunal adjourns Saraki’s trial indefinitely
8th March 2018 - Balotelli mocks Toni Iwobi, Nigerian elected senator in Italy
8th March 2018 - Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility
8th March 2018 - Obasanjo, Ogbeh to flag off agric program in Maiduguri
8th March 2018 - Police in Gombe issue 21-day ultimatum to surrender illegal weapons
8th March 2018 - Saudi woman starts working at gas station
8th March 2018 - International Women’s Day: EU canvasses equality of men, women
8th March 2018 - Plateau officials, people welcome Buhari at airport
Home / World News / Nuclear weapon attack on US imminent – Pentagon

Nuclear weapon attack on US imminent – Pentagon

— 8th March 2018

NAN

The Pentagon has raised an alarm of a compelling evidence of possible nuclear weapon strike against the United States.

“There is compelling evidence that at least one of our potential competitors in this space believes they can get away with striking us with a low-yield weapon. We cannot allow that perception to persist,” General Paul Selva, the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Selva said the recent Nuclear Posture Review ensured the US could match any nuclear threat, including that of a low-yield nuclear weapon.

“The review makes it clear that the United States will respond in kind to any nuclear threat,” Selva said at the ninth annual Defence Programmes conference hosted by McAleese and Associates and Credit Suisse.

The vice chairman underscored that the goal of the NPR was to maintain a safe, reliable, dependable and secure nuclear arsenal.

“We reviewed the world as it is, not the world as we wished it could be,” Selva said.

The NPR projected what capabilities might be useful to supplement the existing delivery systems in the nuclear triad to “raise the bar for all adversaries who might contemplate use of nuclear weapons against the US or our allies,” he explained.

The new capabilities are the sea-launched cruise missile and a low-yield nuclear weapon that could be delivered from a submarine platform, Selva said.

He said: “Don’t mistake the discussion of new capabilities for growth in the nuclear arsenal.

“And please don’t fall in the trap of having the conversation that low-yield lowers the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.”

Selva pointed out the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty came into force 48 years ago but fewer than 10 countries possessed nuclear weapons or the capabilities to field them.

“We’ve actually created a safer world. That’s not to say that we’re free of the threat from nuclear weapons,” he said.

The NPR, which was released on February 2, 2018, is nested in the other new national security strategies: the National Security Strategy, National Defence Strategy and a National Military Strategy, Selva explained.

“All of those set a vector for where we want to move the department, and they are all nested in how we built the fiscal year 2019 budget request,” he said.

The nuclear strategy and acquiring the best and most advanced technologies are vital elements as the US seeks to apply its power and influence around the world, Selva told the conference audience.

The US must continue to build strong alliances he said, adding that another important aspect in national security is to maintain the capability and capacity to deploy forces anywhere in the world and project American power where necessary to defend its interests.

Selva said: “If there is no other reason to bring new technologies and capabilities into our force today, it’s to make sure that no asymmetry from an outside force can prevent us from projecting American force, power and influence at the point in place of our choosing.”

The General commended the men and women who serve, saying they make up less than one per cent of the population and are the “secret sauce” to the successes of the Defence Department.

“They’re a unique group of young men and women. What we owe them is good leadership, sound decision tools, the technology that matters on the future battle space, the tools and the training to do the work that we ask them to do,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: President arrives Jos for working visit of Plateau state

— 8th March 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos for a two-day working to Plateau State. The President arrived the state at 11:54am in a Nigerian Air Force aircaft 5N-FGW and was received by Governor Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye. Other dignities include National Assembly members across different political parties in…

  • JUST IN: Tribunal adjourns Saraki’s trial indefinitely

    — 8th March 2018

    The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned, indefinitely, the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki. Saraki is being tried on three of the 18-count charge of false assets declaration filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). At the resumed trial in Abuja, on Thursday, Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, called the…

  • Balotelli mocks Toni Iwobi, Nigerian elected senator in Italy

    — 8th March 2018

    NAN Mario Balotelli, Italy’s most famous black footballer, said Nigerian Toni Iwobi, who has become the first black person elected to the Senate should be ashamed of himself for representing a fiercely anti-migrant party. Iwobi moved to Italy in 1976 and joined the League in 1993, serving as a local councillor. He was elected to…

  • Gombe lawmaker donates N2m to enable communities access project facility

    — 8th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe A lawmaker, Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, representing Billiri East Constituency at the Gombe State House of Assembly, has donated N2 million as 10 percent mandatory contribution to enable two communities access funds from the Gombe State Agency for Community Development to execute projects. Ayala presented a cheque for the money on behalf of…

  • Obasanjo, Ogbeh to flag off agric program in Maiduguri

    — 8th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbe, with three governors from the northeast, are expected in Maiduguri Thursday to flag off the third phase of Zero Hunger, a Special Agricultural Programme to boost food production in Nigeria. The former President will be arriving in Maiduguri by noon and will…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share