Nuclear war inveitable, says N’ Korea

North Korea has warned nuclear war is now inevitable after the United States staged huge drills involving hundreds of advanced warplanes.

The chilling prediction comes after two US B-1B nuke capable bombers were confirmed to be among aircraft staging large-scale aerial exercises near the hermit state.

The deployment of the B-1B bomber has particularly rattled North Korea

The huge war games follow three intercontinental ballistic missile tests just days before.

These rocket launches clearly showed the world Kim Jong-un has moved closer towards building a nuclear arsenal that could unleash a nuclear holocaust on the US mainland.

In the latest in a series of sinister statements, the dictator’s spokesman said nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula had become a matter of when, not if.

He said: “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it.

“And should the US miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the US dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened.”

Despite the apocalyptic prospect of nuclear war in the Korean peninsula, North Korea has issued a series of photographs of Kim Jong-un inspecting food factories

This picture showing a rally celebrating the recent ballistic missile tests was also released by North Korean propaganda chiefs in an apparent bid to show the country’s backing of the regime

The nuclear war threat was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency this morning, hours after the United States flew its B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial war game involving hundreds of warplanes.

The five-day drills that began Monday involve more than 200 aircraft, including six US F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighters.

Meanwhile China, North Korea’s neighbour and lone major ally, again urged calm and said war was not the answer.

“We hope all relevant parties can maintain calm and restraint and take steps to alleviate tensions and not provoke each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.

“The outbreak of war is not in any side’s interest. The ones that will suffer the most are ordinary people.” (TheSun)