The Sun News
Latest
7th December 2017 - Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund
7th December 2017 - Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties
7th December 2017 - Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director
7th December 2017 - Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari
7th December 2017 - Obasanjo condemns resurgence of slavery in Africa
7th December 2017 - Babatunde Ruwase now LCCI President
7th December 2017 - UPDATE: Damishi Sango’s abductors make contact, demand N100m
7th December 2017 - Dogara tasks ECOWAS leaders on stricter laws against small arms
7th December 2017 - Igbo group honours The Sun GM, others tomorrow
7th December 2017 - Ganduje urges FG to resuscitate Gari Irrigation Project
Home / World News / Nuclear war inveitable, says N’ Korea

Nuclear war inveitable, says N’ Korea

— 7th December 2017

North Korea has warned nuclear war is now inevitable after the United States staged huge drills involving hundreds of advanced warplanes.

The chilling prediction comes after two US B-1B nuke capable bombers were confirmed to be among aircraft staging large-scale aerial exercises near the hermit state.

The deployment of the B-1B bomber has particularly rattled North Korea

The huge war games follow three intercontinental ballistic missile tests just days before.

These rocket launches clearly showed the world Kim Jong-un has moved closer towards building a nuclear arsenal that could unleash a nuclear holocaust on the US mainland.

In the latest in a series of sinister statements, the dictator’s spokesman said nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula had become a matter of when, not if.

He said: “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it.

“And should the US miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the US dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened.”

Despite the apocalyptic prospect of nuclear war in the Korean peninsula, North Korea has issued a series of photographs of Kim Jong-un inspecting food factories

This picture showing a rally celebrating the recent ballistic missile tests was also released by North Korean propaganda chiefs in an apparent bid to show the country’s backing of the regime

The nuclear war threat was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency this morning, hours after the United States flew its B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial war game involving hundreds of warplanes.

The five-day drills that began Monday involve more than 200 aircraft, including six US F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighters.

Meanwhile China, North Korea’s neighbour and lone major ally, again urged calm and said war was not the answer.

“We hope all relevant parties can maintain calm and restraint and take steps to alleviate tensions and not provoke each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.

“The outbreak of war is not in any side’s interest. The ones that will suffer the most are ordinary people.” (TheSun)

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Marty 7th December 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Reply

    Let there be no war but let US not talk to North Korea as if they not sovereign state. War is an ill wind that blows no body good.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund

— 7th December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, Mr. Oforji Oboku, has disclosed that the council would clear outstanding salaries from the Paris club refund once it is released. Oboku, who frowned at reports suggesting that local government councils in Baylesa State owe a lot of money to their workers,…

  • Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties

    — 7th December 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, ADO-EKITI Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against holding night parties which, he said, could jeopardise their lives. Gen. Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in sharp practices like Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scam otherwise known as…

  • Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director

    — 7th December 2017

    ..As Congolese surrenders $700,000 to FG From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered that the sum of N28.5 million, found in the account of a Director of Account, Lagos State Ministry of Public Works Corporation, Anifowoshe Muhammed Jamiu Alade, to be temporary forfeited to the Federal Government,  for…

  • Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City A Professor of International Study and Diplomacy in the University of Benin, Prof. Eddy Eragbe, on Thursday, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to compromise on his anti corruption fight, saying if he fails, it will be the greatest disaster that would befall this country. Prof. Eragbe made the assertion  in…

  • Obasanjo condemns resurgence of slavery in Africa

    — 7th December 2017

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, condemned the resurgence of slavery in some parts of Africa, saying that the development was worrisome. Speaking at the 2017 Annual Conference of the Comptroller General of Immigration held at the MITROS Residences in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said that slave trade in the 21st century should be condemned in the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share