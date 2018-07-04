NUC issues provisional license to Skyline University kano

Fred Ezeh and Gracia Iroaja, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued provisional license to Skyline University, Kano.

The new university would be the 75th private university in Nigeria, the first private university in Kano State and the second in the North West geopolitical zone of the country.

The provisional license would permit the operators to run the university for three years under the close watch of NUC, the apex universities’ regulatory body.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who presented the provisional license to the Proprietor, Mr. Jamal Puri, in Abuja, on Tuesday, asked the operators to strictly abide by the rules and regulations guiding university operations in Nigeria, especially as regards minimum academic standard.

He encouraged them to always seek professional advice and guidance from NUC so as to avoid wrong steps which might attract sever sanctions.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, of Kano State, who led the delegation to NUC headquarters, in Abuja, acknowledged that education was the bedrock of development and promised logistics support for the smooth take-off of the school.

Governor Ganduje admitted that government could not meet the increasing demand for higher education and encouraged more private investment in the sector to meet their demand.

He was convinced that the new university would open more education opportunity in Kano and other northern states.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Sunny Echono, appealed to the operators to set a educational standards that would be picked by other educationists.

The proprietor, in his remarks, promised that the university would champion the course of producing quality graduates that would proffer solutions to socioeconomic, ICT, security and political challenges in the world.