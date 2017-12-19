NUC gives provisional licenses to 6 private varsities

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Tuesday issued provisional licenses to six new private universities.

The license gives the universities the legal backing to commence academic activities in either their temporary or permanent sites.

The six new private universities are; Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State; Pamo University of Medical Science, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medicine and Health Science, Ijaniki, Lagos State.

The six new universities were recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and bring to total, 74 private universities in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, congratulated the proprietors of the new universities for passing through the rigorous but transparent process to earn the provisional license.

He urged them to strictly abide by the terms of operation, reminding them that sanctions including the withdrawal of license, await any university that runs fowl of the minimum standard expected of them.

He however encouraged them to approach the NUC for professional guidance, promising that the commission is willing and ready to support the new universities to learn the curve.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sunny Echono, encouraged the universities to champion the revolution of university education system in Nigeria by maintaining academic and professional standard