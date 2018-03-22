The Sun News
Home / National / NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity

NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity

— 22nd March 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited no fewer than 23 courses offered in Sokoto State University.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, disclosed this at a meeting between members of the university management and the Governing Council led by the Chancellor and Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi.

He said that the feat was a turning point in the institution’s journey to success.

Prof. Dangoggo explained that 18 courses received full accreditation while five others obtained interim accreditation adding that full accreditation had five years while interim would be revisited in the next two years.

The Vice Chancellor commended the state government for the huge investment in the institution and the commitments of the governing council, Sultanate council, all categories of workers and students.

He also commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s commitment on educational development in the state.

In his address, the Chancellor, Emir Sanusi stressed the need for the institution to focus on entrepreneurship courses that would broaden the graduate’s advantages.

The Emir enjoined the university management and other stakeholders in education in the country to always de-emphasise paper qualification and find ways to promote experience as well as talented based learning skills in education sector.

The Chancellor pledged to work with management and members of the governing council in pursuing good funding for the institution as adequate funding remain hitch to progress of the educational development.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, said the institution witnessed series of screening exercise on the drives to attain success and commended workers commitments.

