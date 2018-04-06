NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has accredited 21 programmes of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, a third Generation University established in 1980.

A press release signed by the Director of Public Relations of ATBU, Dr. Andee Iheme, and made available to Daily Sun, in Bauchi, on Thursday, said that the development has established the university as an academic institution of note.

Iheme disclosed that a letter dated March 7, 2018, signed for NUC Executive Secretary by the Director of Accreditation, Dr N. B Saliu, stated that all the nine Engineering programmes of ATBU were fully accredited with one given interim status.

The statement said further that the courses that were accredited fully were Agricultural and Biosesource, Automobile, Chemical and Civil Engineering, Computer and Communication, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical and Petrochemical. It said that only Mechatronics and System Engineering had interim status.

“While all the programmes at the Faulty of Education had full accreditation with the exception of Metal Woodwork Technology which had interim accreditation, the faculty of Agricultural Engineering came out with full accreditation of the programmes,” the statement disclosed.

“In the Faculty of Science, of the four courses presented, Computer Science and Mathematics scored full accreditation while the Faculty of Environmental Science also had full accreditation in Quantity Surveying and Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Management scored full accreditation in Banking and Finance,” it added.

The statement stated that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Saminu Abdultrahman Ibrahim in his office on April 3, 2018, expressed satisfaction with the development and pledged to do all that was needful to get full accreditation for the four remaining courses and those with interim status.

According to the statement, the VC assured the students and staff that the necessary arrangements had been initiated to address the areas of inadequacies observed by the NUC, in such courses as Accounting , Environmental Management Technology, Ecology and Microbiology.

“Prof. Saminu Ibrahim noted that ATBU had carved a niche as a citadel of excellence and that he was not going to allow that standard drop in his watch. If anything ‘I will take our standard a notch higher than I met it,” the stamen said further.

“With three patents in the areas of Chemistry and Engineering, and several breakthroughs, the University is considered one of Nigeria’s flag ships in research and development.”