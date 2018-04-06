The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi
6th April 2018 - Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna
6th April 2018 - General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe
6th April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: SDP adopts ex-dep. gov. as consensus candidate
6th April 2018 - ERGP to create 570, 600 jobs, says Udoma
6th April 2018 - Melaye begs Supreme Court to stop INEC’s recall process
6th April 2018 - Orji Uzor Kalu visits Ooni of Ife amid cheer and goodwill
6th April 2018 - Army promotes 3,729 soldiers for fighting insurgency, others
6th April 2018 - UN chief congratulates Sierra Leone’s President Bio
6th April 2018 - ISIS ‘caliphate’ defeat very close, says U.S. Pentagon
Home / National / NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi
ATBU Accredits

NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi

— 6th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has accredited 21 programmes of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, a third Generation University established in 1980.

A press release signed by the Director of Public Relations of ATBU, Dr. Andee Iheme, and made available to Daily Sun, in Bauchi, on Thursday, said that the development has established the university as an academic institution of note.

Iheme disclosed that a letter dated March 7, 2018, signed for NUC Executive Secretary by the Director of Accreditation, Dr N. B Saliu, stated that all the nine Engineering programmes of ATBU were fully accredited with one given interim status.

The statement said further that the courses that were accredited fully were Agricultural and Biosesource, Automobile, Chemical and Civil Engineering, Computer and Communication, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical and Petrochemical. It said that only Mechatronics and System Engineering had interim status.

“While all the programmes at the Faulty of Education had full accreditation with the exception of Metal Woodwork Technology which had interim accreditation, the faculty of Agricultural Engineering came out with full accreditation of the programmes,” the statement disclosed.

“In the Faculty of Science, of the four courses presented, Computer Science and Mathematics scored full accreditation while the Faculty of Environmental Science also had full accreditation in Quantity Surveying and Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Management scored full accreditation in Banking and Finance,” it added.

The statement stated that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Saminu Abdultrahman Ibrahim in his office on April 3, 2018, expressed satisfaction with the development and pledged to do all that was needful to get full accreditation for the four remaining courses and those with interim status.

According to the statement, the VC assured the students and staff that the necessary arrangements had been initiated to address the areas of inadequacies observed by the NUC, in such courses as Accounting , Environmental Management Technology, Ecology and Microbiology.

“Prof. Saminu Ibrahim noted that ATBU had carved a niche as a citadel of excellence and that he was not going to allow that standard drop in his watch. If anything ‘I will take our standard a notch higher than I met it,” the stamen said further.

“With three patents in the areas of Chemistry and Engineering,  and several breakthroughs, the University is considered one of Nigeria’s flag ships in research and development.”

 

 

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATBU Accredits

NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi

— 6th April 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has accredited 21 programmes of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, a third Generation University established in 1980. A press release signed by the Director of Public Relations of ATBU, Dr. Andee Iheme, and made available to Daily Sun, in Bauchi, on Thursday, said that the…

  • Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna

    — 6th April 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Nicholas Garba and his counterpart from Jema’a in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Labari Shelley Tella, have made a strong appeal to the Kaduna State Government and security agents to end the killings in the southern part of the Nigerian state. The lawmakers, who were reacting separately…

  • General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe

    — 6th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Ahead of activities leading up to the Nigerian General Elections of 2019, security agencies in Gombe State met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of political parties towards sustaining peace in the state. The meeting, called at the instance of State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, held on Friday…

  • Ekiti 2018: SDP adopts ex-dep. gov. as consensus candidate

    — 6th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti As part of the ways to ward off internal crisis in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that is fast becoming a potent force in Ekiti State, leadership of the party have adopted former Deputy Governor, Mr. Bisi Omoyeni as the consensus candidate of the party for the July 14 governorship election. They…

  • ERGP to create 570, 600 jobs, says Udoma

    — 6th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma, yesterday, said the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), when completed would create 570,600 jobs. He also said that inter-agency bottlenecks, which is one of the cardinal objectives of the lab would be resolved. Udoma stated this at the Economic Recovery and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share