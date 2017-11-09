The Sun News
Nubian Skin's Ade Hassan receives MBE award

Nubian Skin’s Ade Hassan receives MBE award

9th November 2017

The Founder and Director of Nubian Skin, Ade Hassan, was recently awarded with an Member of the Most Excellence Order of British Empire (MBE) by Prince Williams at Buckingham Palace, London.

She received the award for her services to fashion, having been named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June this year. The list recognises the achievements and contributions of a wide range of extraordinary people across various industries in the UK.

Ade attended the investiture ceremony on Monday Oct 31, where His Royal Highness, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, bestowed the honour upon her.

The award was made in recognition of Ade’s commitment to her mission to redefine nude through her brand Nubian Skin, and the impact she has consequently made on the fashion industry.

On the honour, she said: “I really am so humbled and incredibly grateful to be receiving this. It’s not something I could ever have imagined.”

After years of development, Ade created Nubian Skin in 2013 and launched the brand in late 2014. Frustrated by the lack of diversity in nude lingerie and hosiery, she decided to create something she was unable to find. Being the first to market with the concept, the brand launched with astounding support from women all over the world.

Speaking about this award, she commented: “As the owner of a small, independent brand, it is an incredible validation of my goal of empowering women. Embracing our colour to receive this honour, I feel so fortunate and I’m very grateful for all the people who have supported my vision and Nubian Skin and made it what is today.”

Nubian Skin has been featured in many major fashion magazines, supplying the wardrobes of major productions in the West End, on Broadway and in Hollywood, winning the Great British Entrepreneur Award for Fashion in 2015, being selected to provide the underpinnings for the Beyoncé Formation Tour in 2016 and most recently receiving this MBE.

•Culled from Voice

