Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has tabled N1million as cash prize to be won by junior players at the 2018 National Junior Table Tennis League at the National Stadium, Lagos, from today to August 4.

The competition is to herald the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open.

According to the NTTF, the players will win cash prizes each day while the grand finale will serve as a test run of the ITTF Challenge

Nigeria Open comprising 16 boys and 16 girls fighting for N500, 000 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos from August 2 to 4.

NTTF president Ishaku Tikon said, “We are looking forward to seeing that Nigeria continues to be seen by the world as a table tennis hub in Africa and this is part of our target with the National Junior League which is to discover young talents that are hidden, bring them on board and develop them to face the challenge ahead.



Table tennis on daily and yearly basis is moving in the world and we must be seen as moving together with the world,” the NTTF boss said.



The tournament is organised by NTTF in collaboration with WEO AllSports and supported by FCMB and Synerpet Limited.

Over 100 junior players are expected to participate in the tournament.

For each day, the winners in the boys and girls events will get cash prize for their efforts while points garnered during the qualifying tournament would aid their qualification for the grand finale.