The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - NTIC hosts world scholars’ cup
30th October 2017 - Kusamotu Foundation empowers 40 students
30th October 2017 - Old boys take development message to alma-mater
30th October 2017 - Construction sector  records 13% growth –NBS
30th October 2017 - Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication
30th October 2017 - Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa
30th October 2017 - Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu
30th October 2017 - Rumble in the Army over forceful retirement of 200 officers
30th October 2017 - ENSIEC clears all candidates in Enugu LG poll
Home / Education Review / NTIC hosts world scholars’ cup

NTIC hosts world scholars’ cup

— 30th October 2017

5 schools gear up for competition in Yale University next year

By Magnus Eze, Abuja

The atmosphere at the main auditorium of the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, was an exciting one as over 200 students aged 11 and above; with passion for learning and a sense of adventure; assembled for the World Scholars Cup (WSC) competition.

Daniel Berdichevsky, who described himself as the alpaca-in-chief and founder of the World Scholars Cup, set the stage when he said “We welcome you all to this important gathering of scholars who would learn new things and explore many other areas of interest”.

The WSC is an annual event designed to motivate students of all backgrounds to discover new strengths, practice new skills and to inspire a global community of future scholars and leaders.

According to Berdichevsky, “The idea behind the WSC is to create an arena for inclusive enrichment where students can explore many subjects, practice many skills and meet students from other schools. It also focuses on bringing students from different cultures together to discuss issues and ideas relevant to today, the future and wastage of money.”

The first edition of the competition was hosted in the United States of America in 2007, and since then it has recorded tremendous successes in countries like Singapore, Dubai, Taiwan, Thailand, Chile, Ghana, Somalia, Italy, and recently Nigeria.

The Education Report gathered that the choice of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) as 2017 host was informed by the pedigree of the NTIC schools and their learning model that encourages inclusive learning.

This year’s event was the first in Nigeria, and the participating students were thrilled to various categories of activities on display. Representative of the WSC in Nigeria, Lachin Belul explained that the over 200 students drawn from NTIC Abuja, NTIC Kaduna, NTIC Yobe, Key Science Academy Abuja, Nigerian Egyptian International School Abuja, and Glisten Academy Abuja, competed in junior and senior categories in team debates, scholars bowl, collaborative writing, and scholars challenge, respectively.

For team debate, each team debated on motions across all the subjects from policy to poetry, while in collaborative writing, participants were given six statements each from different disciplines and were asked to argue for or against the motion. In fact, some students were paired to argue for or against the motion. Each team member was given time to speak and research his/her argument with full access to the internet. After each round, winning teams faced other winners and non-winners faced other non-winners. The debate proved captivating with students from all participating institutions arguing for and against the debate topic.

In the scholars’ bowl contest, every team had a clicker that connects to the scoring computer. Each team worked together to solve analytic questions and multimedia challenges.

International Programme Director of WSC, Mr. Joseph Willard Harr, said “the World Scholars Cup competition fosters cooperative culture among students from different backgrounds.

The Global Round which is scheduled to hold at Yale University would bring together about 20,000 students from about 50 countries.”

At the end of the event, NTIC Abuja (CoED) came first in the junior category, while in the senior division; NTIC Abuja (Girls) also came first, and second overall. Also, Funtaj International School came third in the senior division.  Other schools that qualified for the Global Round scheduled for 2018 at Yale University are Glisten International Academy, Nigerian Egyptian International School, and Key Science Academy.

Isabel Hahn, an official of the WSC, said these schools would represent Nigeria at the Global Round at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

“The Tournament of Champions is more than just another Global Round. Students will have the chance to interact with and learn directly from Yale students and faculty. They will attend a special panel on college life and on how to leverage the WSC experience as part of admissions portfolio. They will meet keynote speakers, including a Yale University professor. And they will come away knowing what it’s like to be a student at one of the world’s greatest universities”, she stated.

Some participating students also expressed satisfaction with the programme. Miss Aisha Danbatta of the NTIC said the experience was “enriching as well as educating. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive, but with the interactive session we had with our tutors I knew I had to expand my horizon and conquer new grounds academically”. Danbatta looks forward to “making Nigeria proud at the Global Round at Yale University next year.”

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Construction sector  records 13% growth –NBS

— 30th October 2017

…12 countries to participate in Nigeria’s building expo by Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s economic recovery process may have begun to impact on the construction industry as the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector recorded a 13 percent growth. This is even as 12 countries have indicated interest to participate in Nigeria’s first ever building exhibition…

  • Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

    — 30th October 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir Lawal. The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF. He added…

  • Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that early arrivals to the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC national Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and Sen….

  • Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa

    — 30th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is meeting now at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu Buhari walked in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The leader of the party, Bola Tinubu alongside Bisi Akande walked in…

  • Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu

    — 30th October 2017

    avoids question on Buhari’s second term From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as fake news, insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu spoke to State House Correspondents after about an hour closed-door meeting with the President, describing reports that…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share