The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - NTIC develops young talents in Science, Art Fair 
12th December 2017 - 11 children injured in Vietnam school collapse
12th December 2017 - Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release
12th December 2017 - Over 180,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
12th December 2017 - Car bomb kills journalist in Somali capital
12th December 2017 - Breastfeeding mom, crying son removed from flight
12th December 2017 - Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict
12th December 2017 - Oil price jumps above $65
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
12th December 2017 - QRC alumni reunite in Abuja, celebrate achievement
Home / Features / NTIC develops young talents in Science, Art Fair 

NTIC develops young talents in Science, Art Fair 

— 12th December 2017

From: Bianca Iboma

The recent Science and Art Fair organised by the Nigerian Tulip International College(NTIC), Ogun State, can be described as a memorable experience for the students, as it gave them the platform to display their artistic, scientific and technology driven innovations works aimed at promoting a better future for the society.

The fair was tagged NTIC Scientific and Art fair… Human Advancement, exhibited amazing inventions by the students.

Visitors at the fair were so impressed after viewing some of the students technologies in science and art. The students had several fashionable designs on fabrics, infotech displays, on computer systems, water and chemical colours on paper,liquid soap production, chemical chameleon,robot made from plastic bottles, hovercraft, wireless transmitter, solar water heater, DNA extraction, electric generator, circular system, reading lamp,cultural anti fact, wood work, mathematics logic puzzles, grammar game, ATM machines and paper projects among others.

The Principal of the school Ecran Yilmaz said  a total of 80 science and arts projects has been exhibited by the students.That the event is just to encouraged the students in art and science technology. “The school  invited pupils from other schools so that they too can partake of the innovations and be inspired and  equally do the same in future.This would make the students developed their love for science or art it depends on their passion” he said.

Yilmaz  said this year’s fair has shown the innovative capabilities of the students as they keep improving on their ideas and are always ready to make impact in the society by demonstrating their witty innovations.”NTIC is doing this because they want their students to developed their concept and become great innovators of the future through this experiments and exchange of ideas.

Similarly, the fair happened to be one of the best learning experiences students can undertake and if taken seriously can be an excellent way to earn significant prizes, qualify for scholarship and distinguish a college application.It involves so much more than science itself.

Highlighting some of the benefits derived from the fair he said, it is an opportunities for students to enhance their presentation skills, also when they prepare their display boards and discuss their projects it build confidence in them.

“Active learning is not employed often enough in the classroom and its absence is seen as one of the key factors behind  kids losing their interest in science and not performing to their potential. Diving into those finger paints and making a beautiful picture to hand on the wall is awesome.Arts in education help students a lot he said.

Yilmaz said NTIC at all branches unique in its priority for academic excellence and focus on morals. That they have been able to draw from Turkish and the Nigeria expertise to enhance its quality

The School Vice Principal and  administrator, Mr. Olayinka  Aderoju, said  on the moral aspect that they do not practically, concentrate on the students academic performers alone but ensure that they are groomed with morals that can shape them to fit in the larger society.

The students use what they  are taught  in class and so when they apply that knowledge, they become happy and want to invent more when they see what they have do with their hands they get excited.

“We have to prepare them spiritually too so they become conscious in their heart that God almighty exist and it must reflect in their conducts. They engage in things that would  make them great today and in future as NTIC is producing quality leaders that is required in any sane society.

Aderoju said they have both Christians and Muslims students in the school and ensure they all attend their various classes to worship God. The classes for muslims is strictly on Qur’an and Arabic while the Christian students have four Sunday school teachers that give the students adequate knowledge in accordance with the teachings of the Bible. All of these are done to ensure that the students at the end of the day be carried away by the pressure of waywardness that is trending in most society.”We are confident that our effort, would contribute immensely to nation building through the quality of education founded on the teachings of God” he stated.

 However, the Principal,  Yilmaz,  appealed to the Nigerian media to assist more to publicise the scientific potentials of the students as  Nigerian Tulip International Colleges of any branch in Nigeria needs industrialist to project the students idea for economic benefits to the society at large.

Narrating, how the society could benefit from the exhibitions  he said, “Factories pick some of our exhibited projects, improve on them and produce them in commercial quantity and sell to the public.  Moreso, the society benefits more because of the togetherness that the event which brings people of all faiths, ethnicities and genders to a meeting point where they do things together learning from one another and developing new ideas together without fight.

Like the cultural and drama presentations, the art designs all showcases the society.  It is a way the society benefit because in togetherness, there is unity, community effort at development and there is peace and security,” he said.

He explained “We don’t encourage school to do business but we offer the ideas, the skills for developers such as industries and investors to come in and pick what the students have  produced then developed more in commercial quantity and sell to the larger society.

“Getting industries to come in to pick the concepts can’t be done by us alone.  It is the collaborative effort of you the media and us to share the information about our achievements along the line of scientific and even cultural art discoveries to the rest of the nation.

“Our part is to share the information like what we just did organising the exhibition. The media need to create more awareness so that it goes round and widely spread.

“A students in one of our branch produced a plane and it is flying.  If you share this information to the rest of the society and industries come in to pick it, it will improved on it and develop the concept and produce more commercial quantity”,he noted. It will boost our economy as a nation and create jobs for the unemployed.

He added that Nigeria can be great as a technologically advanced and well industrialised country.  If potentials are maximised this is when we can say, ‘Yes, we have impacted on the Nigerian society where we operate our knowledge industry,’” he said.

Yilmaz said the school had to change it name from “Nigerian -Turkish” to “Nigerian Tulip” International Colleges (NTIC), because of the crisis in Turkey and they didn’t want it to affect the academics of the students. Although the acronym “NTIC” remains the same but that the name change because we don’t want any distractions.

”A teacher from one of the schools of one the students said Miss Shalewa Oke said he would love his school to organise a science fair someday. “The whole place is colourful, the organisation is okay and the communication is okay. The event was educative. I saw several innovative craft work and I think they really tried on it. especially the production of liquid soap” she said.

Some of the students expressed delight seeing technology in display especially robotics techs that caught their fancy.

With the quality of projects exhibited at the NTIC’s science and art fair 2017, it is obvious that Nigeria possesses promising young innovators that can move the country forward if their potential are properly harnessed.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

— 12th December 2017

Nigeria has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian, saying it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, delivered  Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly ‘Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in…

  • Oil price jumps above $65

    — 12th December 2017

    Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude futures on Tuesday, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $ 65.07 dollars a barrel at 0211 GMT….

  • State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

    — 12th December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share