NTI kicks off advocacy on Green Teacher Programme   

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Teachers Institute (NTI), has begun advocacy on the implementation of the Green Teacher Programme (GTP), which it believed would end all manners of environmental abuse.

GTP, a programme designed by NTI with the support of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and other relevant stakeholders to equip schoolteachers with the requisite skills would help drive the campaign on environmental abuse.

NTI in Kaduna held a training workshop to unveil the content of the programme to its staff and other stakeholders and properly educate them on the best way of implementation.

Its director general, Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare, encouraged participants to be attentive and assimilate all information helpful in the implementation of the programme.

Represented by the Director, Field Operations and Students’ Services, Dr. Dele Yaya, he stressed that environmental abuse, misuse and other related problems could only be addressed when enlightened and environment friendly Nigerians took the lead in the campaign.

He was optimistic that GTP would provide the answer to the challenges, and suggested that the concept, principles and issues of GTP be infused in NTI’s NCE, BSc and other postgraduate programmes.