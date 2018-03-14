The Sun News
Home / Business / ntel repositions for growth

ntel repositions for growth

— 14th March 2018

…To roll out national roaming service in Q2

Chinenye Anuforo

The management of Ntel, Nigeria’s foremost 4G/LTE broadband operator, has said that its strategic partnerships with other operators in the telecomms industry and its new business initiatives aimed at boosting profitability, the company is well positioned for massive growth and expansion.

The company also disclosed that, in a bid to its boost operations, it is planning to roll out national roaming service in April in collaboration with 9mobile Nigeria and MTN Nigeria.

CEO of ntel, Mr. Ernest Akinlola,  who made the disclosure in Lagos at a meeting with Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), said, with Ntel’s current coverage, projected to an estimated 10.6 million people across three major cities, it is positioned already to capture a sizeable number of current 3G and 4G users.

He said that the company would expand its national coverage and ensure network resilience and commercial expansion.

“Ntel coverage is 72 per cent in Lagos, 92 per cent in Abuja and 60 per cent in Port Harcourt adding that in 18 to 24 months “coverage will be in 20 states.”

On the national roaming service, he said, “In repositioning Ntel for growth, there is need to have a national roaming service that will push the network forward. This roll-out will be in collaboration with, 9mobile and MTN; the service is expected to roll out in quarter two, April to be specific.”

Akinlola said that the collaboration would ensure complementary skills and robust customer service for all the parties: “National roaming will help us to accelerate customer acquisition. Partnership with 9mobile which has 2G/3G will help customers to enjoy the best data with good speed. It will help the network operators to become efficient and have less cost with the roll-out in 4G. The roll-out with 9mobile is set for commercial decision stage; MTN has agreed to the collaboration and will be going for a trial period.

