NTDC and enthroning culture of failure

For a while, I deliberately took a leave on issues concerning our so-called tourism apex body, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). There were two major developments that led to the suspension of “hostilities” against the poor performing leadership of NTDC, which began in 2013 under Sally Mbanefo and got worse since late 2017 in most unexpected circumstances.

First, I was under tremendous pressure to give the Folarin Coker-led NTDC leadership the much-needed breather to assess its work ethics and make necessary changes, particularly during and after the workers shut down the corporate office of NTDC to protest seeming poor management of this key federal government tourism institution.

Indeed, the bullying of workers and harassment by the management had become a systematic orientation such that even the minister of tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, could not handle it. Secondly, I also took leave to deepen reflections on how some of my colleagues in the media fed on the disconnect between the workers and the failed NTDC management, some positioning themselves as devil’s advocate by turning truth upside down for pecuniary and demonic advantage.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception

So, I reasoned that, if one kept quiet for a while, their paycheck and the shameless recourse to photocopy my published works as evidence to convince the NTDC management to empower them to launch counter-attacks or “rejoinders” against me, the workers and other stakeholders who want to see a better and working NTDC, would cease to flow. In fact, the wasteful venture of these hawks systematically ceased.

However, that holiday is over since I am convinced that NTDC under Coker would never fly. It is certainly a sad commentary that NTDC could not in any way be seen to have measured up on all indices of national tourism development, neither are the welfare and future of the workers reckoned with. It is also certainly not funny that while smaller nations in Africa such as Ghana, Tanzania, Gambia and Rwanda are doing well, the NTDC cannot and would never measure up with the kind of human resources and structures paraded in these countries to drive tourism within their domain and Africa in general.

As we speak,I am yet to see any tangible or meaningful progressive tourism development, marketing or promotion template under Coker in the past one year plus. There was also no visible and verifiable urban or grassroot tourism intervention project anywhere in Nigeria, not even in Abuja, where NTDC is headquartered.

Human capacity building germane to progressive and sustainable advancement of national tourism development has been replaced by brigand and despotic animalistic bent never seen in the annals of tourism affairs management in Nigeria. Even the childish pranks of Sally Mbanefo, the national flag wearing exponent and immediate past failed boss of NTDC, cannot be compared to the folly inherent and on national exhibition in NTDC today.