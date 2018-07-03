Nsukka zone endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

Opts to purchase gov’s nomination form

People of Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State, have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

Rising from a colourful and well attended zonal mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at the Government Field Nsukka, yesterday, the people of the zone said they were very impressed with Ugwuanyi’s performance in spite of the country’s daunting economic challenges.

They noted that the governor has created an ambiance of peace, security and uncommon transformation of the entire state, through his peaceful disposition and grassroots development initiatives.

The event witnessed a warm border reception at Opi junction and brief stop-over at St. Charles’ Parish, Opi; St. John’s Parish, Ugwuorie; Ogige Market, Nsukka and Church of Transfiguration (Anglican Communion), where special prayers were offered to the governor for his re-election in 2019, God’s protection and guidance.

Speaking at the rally, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Princess Stella Ngwu, on behalf of the people of the zone, said the aim of the event was to celebrate Ugwuanyi’s achievements in three years in spite of “the dwindling revenue from crude oil and economic recession.”

Ngwu added that another reason for the rally was to endorse the governor for a second term in office, recalling that the other two senatorial zones of the state had endorsed him for re-election.

“While many states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries with bailout funds, Governor Ugwuanyi is busy exploring means and options to be less dependent on revenue from the Federation Account, even when Enugu is not yet recognised as an oil producing state,” she said.

The committee chairman commended the governor for the massive infrastructure development going on in every nook and cranny of Enugu State as well as other spheres of development such as education, health, security and investment drive.

Also speaking, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who eulogised the governor’s uncommon leadership style, added that his footprints are unprecedented, declaring: “The only party we have is Gburugburu and PDP.”

Utazi said the zone has also unanimously agreed to purchase the party’s nomination form for the governor, in appreciation of the peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state.

Moving the motion for endorsement, former PDP national chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, told Ugwuanyi that the zone is proud of him for entrenching peace and good governance, as well as equitable distribution of amenities.

He said: “It is a great thing that Enugu East and West senatorial zones are saying you will go for a second term in office.”

Seconding the motion, Chief Maximus Ukuta, who expressed delight with the mammoth crowd at the rally, said he was convinced and satisfied with the governor’s remarkable achievements in the state.

The motion was, therefore, unanimously adopted through a loud acclamation by the crowd after Senator Fidelis Okoro put the motion to a voice vote.

Other speakers, including the party’s zonal Chairman, Nze Michael Onyeze; Leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; popular Nollywood actors who witnessed the event in solidarity with

Ugwuanyi, such as Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Pete Edochie and John Okafor (Ibu), all praised the governor for his good works, humble disposition and peace initiatives, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.