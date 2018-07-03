The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Nsukka zone endorses Ugwuanyi for second term
3rd July 2018 - We lost our biggest development opportunity to stomach infrastructure -Fashola
3rd July 2018 - Ebonyi bans over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, analgesics
3rd July 2018 - Court sentences rapist to life imprisonment
3rd July 2018 - Policemen protest as Osinbajo summons IGP
3rd July 2018 - Tanker explosion: Lagos to prosecute truck owner, driver
3rd July 2018 - Court grants ex-NSA, Dasuki, bail, orders immediate release
3rd July 2018 - FG playing ‘double standard’ with killings – Catholic bishops
3rd July 2018 - Atiku, others shout over alleged voters card cloning
3rd July 2018 - Corruption, stealing under APC unprecedented –Turaki, PDP presidential aspirant
Home / Elections / Nsukka zone endorses Ugwuanyi for second term
Governor Ifeanyi UGWUANYI

Nsukka zone endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

— 3rd July 2018
  • Opts to purchase gov’s nomination form

People of Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State, have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

Rising from a colourful and well attended zonal mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at the Government Field Nsukka, yesterday, the people of the zone said they were very impressed with Ugwuanyi’s performance in spite of the country’s daunting economic challenges.

They noted that the governor has created an ambiance of peace, security and uncommon transformation of the entire state, through his peaceful disposition and grassroots development initiatives.

The event witnessed a warm border reception at Opi junction and brief stop-over at St. Charles’ Parish, Opi; St. John’s Parish, Ugwuorie; Ogige Market, Nsukka and Church of Transfiguration (Anglican Communion), where special prayers were offered to the governor for his re-election in 2019, God’s protection and guidance.

Speaking at the rally, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Princess Stella Ngwu, on behalf of the people of the zone, said the aim of the event was to celebrate Ugwuanyi’s achievements in three years in spite of “the dwindling revenue from crude oil and economic recession.”

Ngwu added that another reason for the rally was to endorse the governor for a second term in office, recalling that the other two senatorial zones of the state had endorsed him for re-election.

“While many states were struggling to pay workers’ salaries with bailout funds, Governor Ugwuanyi is busy exploring means and options to be less dependent on revenue from the Federation Account, even when Enugu is not yet recognised as an oil producing state,” she said.

The committee chairman commended the governor for the massive infrastructure development going on in every nook and cranny of Enugu State as well as other spheres of development such as education, health, security and investment drive.

Also speaking, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who eulogised the governor’s uncommon leadership style, added that his footprints are unprecedented, declaring: “The only party we have is Gburugburu and PDP.”

Utazi said the zone has also unanimously agreed to purchase the party’s nomination form for the governor, in appreciation of the peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state.

Moving the motion for endorsement, former PDP national chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, told Ugwuanyi that the zone is proud of him for entrenching peace and good governance, as well as equitable distribution of amenities.

He said: “It is a great thing that Enugu East and West senatorial zones are saying you will go for a second term in office.”

Seconding the motion, Chief Maximus Ukuta, who expressed delight with the mammoth crowd at the rally, said he was convinced and satisfied with the governor’s remarkable achievements in the state.

The motion was, therefore, unanimously adopted through a loud acclamation by the crowd after Senator Fidelis Okoro put the motion to a voice vote.

Other speakers, including the party’s zonal Chairman, Nze Michael Onyeze; Leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; popular Nollywood actors who witnessed the event in solidarity with

Ugwuanyi, such as Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Pete Edochie and John Okafor (Ibu), all praised the governor for his good works, humble disposition and peace initiatives, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FASHOLA - STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE - DEVELOPMENT

We lost our biggest development opportunity to stomach infrastructure -Fashola

— 3rd July 2018

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said Nigeria lost its best opportunity for massive development to stomach infrastructure between 2007 and 2015. Fashola, who was a guest lecturer during the Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, yesterday, said: “While other oil producing countries were…

  • Court sentences rapist to life IMPRISONMENT

    Court sentences rapist to life imprisonment

    — 3rd July 2018

    Air Force personnel rapes 9-year-old Moshood Adebayo and Molly Kilete A Lagos State High Court has sentenced Ediong Udoh, a 25-year-old man, to life imprisonment for defiling a 16-year-old girl. The rapist, Udoh, was yesterday found guilty of defilement and sexual assault by penetration, contrary to sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of…

  • POLICEMEN

    Policemen protest as Osinbajo summons IGP

    — 3rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, and Molly Kilete, Abuja Mobile policemen in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday, staged a protest over non-payment of their allowances. The protesting policemen barricaded the command’s headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano Expressway. The protest disrupted traffic on the road. One of protesting policemen, said they were angry over non-payment of their allowances in the…

  • TANKER EXPLOSION

    Tanker explosion: Lagos to prosecute truck owner, driver

    — 3rd July 2018

    Begins collection of victims’ families DNA for identification The Lagos State Government is perfecting plans to prosecute the owner and driver of the ill-fated fuel tanker which exploded on Otedola Bridge, inward Ojodu-Berger, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, last Thursday. Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday. on Monday. The Attorney General and…

  • DASUKI - BAIL - RELEASE

    Court grants ex-NSA, Dasuki, bail, orders immediate release

    — 3rd July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Federal Government to immediately release the detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), after declaring his continued detention as illegal and unconstitutional. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu made the order yesterday in her judgement in the N5 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share