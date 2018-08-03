Nsukka community holds red-carpet reception for first commissioner

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All roads will lead to Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, as the community holds a red carpet reception for Barr. Peter Okonkwo, the Commissioner for Housing in the state who is the first commissioner to be appointed from the community.

Chairman of Publicity and Mobilisation of the reception Mr. Uche Eze, disclosed this in Nsukka, on Friday, while briefing newsmen.

He said the community decided to organise the reception for Okonkwo given his enviable records and numerous contributions to the community in particular and humanity In general.

Among dignitaries that are expected to grace the occasion is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who would be the special guest of honour.

“The people of Nkpunano will on Sunday 5, August host its illustrious son Hon. Barr. Peter Okonkwo (Ohamadike) who was appointed commissioner for Housing by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We are honouring Ohamadike because of his good track record , humility as well as his numerous positive contributions to the community in particular and humanity in general.

“His antecedent in politics is worth emulating and this is another reason for celebrating him”, he said.

Okonkwo, dubbed as an astute politician was once governorship candidates of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP).

“The Commissioner is a real estate investor and a household name in the state because his a grassroots politician and a philanthropist who takes pleasure in empowering people,” he said.