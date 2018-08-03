– The Sun News
NSUKKA

Nsukka community holds red-carpet reception for first commissioner

— 3rd August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All roads will lead to Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday, as the community holds a red carpet reception for Barr. Peter Okonkwo, the Commissioner for Housing in the state who is the first commissioner to be appointed from the community.

Chairman of  Publicity and Mobilisation of the reception Mr. Uche  Eze, disclosed this  in Nsukka, on Friday, while briefing  newsmen.

He said  the community decided to organise the reception for Okonkwo given his  enviable records  and numerous contributions to the community in particular and humanity  In general.

Among dignitaries that are expected to grace the occasion is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who would be the special guest of honour.

“The people of Nkpunano will on Sunday 5, August host its illustrious son Hon. Barr. Peter Okonkwo (Ohamadike) who was appointed  commissioner for Housing by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We are honouring Ohamadike because of his good track record ,  humility as well as his numerous positive contributions to the community in particular and humanity in general.

“His antecedent in politics is worth emulating and this is another reason for celebrating him”, he said.

Okonkwo, dubbed as an astute politician was once governorship candidates of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP).

“The Commissioner is  a real estate investor and  a household name in the state  because his a grassroots politician and a philanthropist who takes pleasure in empowering people,” he said.

 

