The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2018 - Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production
24th June 2018 - Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh
24th June 2018 - Create your own tsunami
24th June 2018 - What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi
24th June 2018 - June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido
24th June 2018 - Julie coker, retired ACE broadcaster
24th June 2018 - Ikeme winning leukaemia fight
24th June 2018 - Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission
24th June 2018 - Maradona demands access to Messi, others
24th June 2018 - Eagles back in Essentuki as focus returns to Argentina
Home / National / Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production

Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production

— 24th June 2018
 Felix Ikem, Nsukka
Determined to increase Agricultural production in the state, the Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NSCCIMA, has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to achieve this feat.
The Director General of NSCCIMA Dr. Dan Ochi made this known to the Daily Sun over the weekend in a Town hall meeting held by the organisation at Adada house Nsukka to address stakeholders on the Nsukka yellow pepper export project.
In his words, “the Federal Government’s Agriculture Promotion and Expansion Programme and Recovering and Growth Plan(ERGP) will soon yield a positive impact for the people of Enugu state.”
According to the NSCCIMA DG and CBN officials the project will create about 1200 new jobs in the next two months and will also boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR for Enugu state and Federal government.
Explaining further Dr. Ochi said “the project will involve the establishment of about 1200 hectares of land for commercial Mechanised farming and export of Nsukka yellow pepper. The project will be financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN under the Commercial Agriculture Anchor Borrowers Programme.”
The DG, however revealed that they have acquired about 1200 hectares of land in Enugu state for this project, adding that they will need about 1200 youths to work as farm supervisors, attendants and managers.
Narrating the advantages of the project, Dr. Ochi said, “one good advantage is that there is already huge market and demand for the yellow pepper in United States of America, USA; European Union, EU; and Nigeria.
As at today, a foreign firm has placed order for 4000kg of the freshly harvested pepper daily for the next three years while a spices and seasoning firm in Nigeria will need about 5000kg of the pepper weekly for the next five ywars. The project will no doubt boost the economic activities of the state and financially empower rural farmers.”
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production

— 24th June 2018

 Felix Ikem, Nsukka Determined to increase Agricultural production in the state, the Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NSCCIMA, has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to achieve this feat. The Director General of NSCCIMA Dr. Dan Ochi made this known to the Daily Sun over the weekend in a Town…

  • Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh

    — 24th June 2018

    Leading Governorship Aspirant of Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has described the emergence of former Edo State Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the APC as a victory for the party in the forthcoming 2019 elections. Dr. Cairo a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said the election of Comrade…

  • June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido

    — 24th June 2018

    … Says Abiola’s running mate was first to abandon, betray June 12 struggle Ismail Omipidan Former National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), the party that produced the late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike

    — 24th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Niger Delta remains the main area for oil production and development in Nigeria.   Wike stated this, weekend, during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organized by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. The…

  • Fayose

    Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo

    — 24th June 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Successive administrations in Nigeria have come under severe attack for the alleged neglect and unfair treatment meted on the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Chief Amaechi who turned 89 last week was a First Republic politician and about the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Lamenting the unfair…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share