Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production— 24th June 2018
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Align lending to agric priorities, Buhari tasks AFREXIM8th June 2018
-
-
Latest
Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production— 24th June 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka Determined to increase Agricultural production in the state, the Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NSCCIMA, has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to achieve this feat. The Director General of NSCCIMA Dr. Dan Ochi made this known to the Daily Sun over the weekend in a Town…
-
Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh— 24th June 2018
Leading Governorship Aspirant of Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has described the emergence of former Edo State Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the APC as a victory for the party in the forthcoming 2019 elections. Dr. Cairo a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said the election of Comrade…
-
June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido— 24th June 2018
… Says Abiola’s running mate was first to abandon, betray June 12 struggle Ismail Omipidan Former National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), the party that produced the late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike— 24th June 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Niger Delta remains the main area for oil production and development in Nigeria. Wike stated this, weekend, during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organized by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. The…
-
Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo— 24th June 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Successive administrations in Nigeria have come under severe attack for the alleged neglect and unfair treatment meted on the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Chief Amaechi who turned 89 last week was a First Republic politician and about the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Lamenting the unfair…
-
Entertainment
What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi— 24th June 2018
Christy Anyanwu Yetunde Ogunnubi popularly known as Yetty is a London-trained Public Relations and New Media expert. Her outfit, YD Agency manages PR services for many frontline fashion outfits and other major brands, corporate bodies and organizations in Nigeria. Recently, Yetty, with her partners, Sola Oyebade and Lucky Idike, held a fashion show at Federal…
South-West Report
How Ooni founded Ekiti kingdom— 21st June 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A retelling of the political intrigues that eventually led to the founding of Efon Alaaye in Ekiti State has opened up yet another deception in history. It is the widespread belief that many historic personalities deified, as gods in Yoruba cosmology because of extraordinary feats they performed in their lifetime, did…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja school where kids study under trees— 20th June 2018
Fred Ezeh This may sound like a fairy tale but it is for real. Children still study under trees and unfriendly classrooms in many government owned basic education facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. That is not enough. Children also sit “comfortably” on bare floor while receiving lessons in some public education facilities…
Oriental News
Landslide threatens Abia community— 20th June 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Indigenes of Umuhu Ezechi, a clan in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, who have not been home lately may not recognise their community next time they visit home. Climate change with it devastating effect is having serious toll on the agrarian, community. The community bordered in the north by Ozuitem…
-
Features
Julie coker, retired ACE broadcaster— 24th June 2018
Veteran broadcaster, Julie Coker, was the voice and face Nigerian television viewers always looked forward to hearing and seeing in the 80s. At the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, she presented a programme with Taiwo Obileye and it really stirred up memories of how it used to be. For…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Navy shows strength in Gulf of Guinea— 22nd June 2018
… As Nigeria, France, China, Portugal, others participate in Exercise Eku Kugbe Philip Nwosu It was a massive exercise. The Nigerian Navy recently deployed 12 combat ships in the Gulf of Guinea as part of its efforts at improving its capacity to protect the country’s maritime sector. Code-named Exercise Eku Kugbe, the initiative, which involved…
Education Review
Bombshell from VC of Mouau: Our teachers are cheaters— 19th June 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, students from some secondary schools in Ebonyi State, especially from the old Afikpo bloc converged on Government Technical College, Afikpo for a mathematical contest. Also present were their teachers and of course, members of the academic and non-academic staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State. The mathematics…
-
TSWeekend
Nothing’ll make me polygamist like dad –Bayode, Victor Olaiya’s son— 22nd June 2018
Ifechi Okoh Bayode, the lanky son of iconic highlife musician, Dr. Victor Olaiya, is actually a chip of the old block. His dexterity on the trumpet at Papingo Dabalaya Nite Club, Surulere, Lagos every Saturday night reminds one of the heydays of his father as a trumpeter. Here, the University of Lagos graduate reveals how…
Opinion
The ranching solution— 22nd June 2018
Robert Obioha; 08111813041; [email protected] For some years, the herdsmen menace has led to crisis of unimaginable proportions. It has led to loss of lives, livestock and properties worth billions of naira. At some point, it appears that the government could not contain the situation. The matter escalated so much that some states came up with…
Columnists
-
Create your own tsunami— 24th June 2018
Whether it was a political ‘masterstroke’, ‘political ‘tsunam’ or an act of ‘political desperation”, I am exceedingly happy that the acclaimed winner of the June 12 election, Chief MKO Abiola and the irreplaceable human rights activist, the one and only Senior Advocate of the Masses, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, have finally gotten their day in the…
-
Adebayo Adedeji and Africa’s ideology of development— 24th June 2018
There was therefore the urgent need to facilitate first a theoretical articulation of what public administration could mean for a newly independent country and what it could be used to achieve in post-independence Nigeria struggling with its own plural character. As first a deputy director (1963), and then the substantive director (1967), Adebayo Adedeji contributed…
-
Iberiberism as mirror on the wall— 24th June 2018
There are times you ignore the messenger but take in the message. Rochas Okorocha, in spite of himself, has a knack for saying it as it is. He can be forthright sometimes. Other times, he humours you in a manner that verges on asininity. On another day, you find him a mix of forthrightness and…
-
Buhari’s deadly agenda— 24th June 2018
There is something about our politics I don’t like and that is the unwritten law that you don’t have to hold a divergent view or position if you belong to a political party, group or in government. I don’t believe that is right. If there is a collective decision one can mellow down on public…
-
Doc, what are the symptoms of hypertension?— 24th June 2018
That was a responder from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Let me state this medical fact for the umpteenth time, the greatest symptom of hypertension, is that in 85% of cases there is no symptom. Hypertension according to Prof Craig Weber does not usually cause any noticeable symptoms. When it does you might experience dizziness, shortness of…
-
Buhari’s gaffe on 2018 budget— 24th June 2018
“I am concerned about some of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the budget proposals that I presented. Many of the projects cut are critical and may be difficult, if not impossible, to implement with the reduced allocation. Some of the new projects inserted by the National Assembly have not been properly…
-
‘She had an affair because her husband neglected her’— 24th June 2018
Hi Njigirl, I have been an admirer of your column, Couples Clinic. However, I do have some reservations regarding the advice in a past edition, which concerned a man that was said to have neglected his spouse. I found the advice to be too feministic. Yes, the man neglected his spouse, which he acknowledged but…
-
Tips for dating someone with children— 24th June 2018
Dating someone who has children is not for the faint of heart. All those rules of dating go completely out the window when there is a child or children in the picture. It is no secret that dating someone who has children will be different from dating a non-parent. Late dates, spontaneous overnight stays and…
-
“Why do I always fall for arrogant men?”— 24th June 2018
I went to the office from Jasmine’s House in a pensive mood. How do I avoid getting involved in all these melodrama and why would Rick’s Grandmother involve me in all of these nonsense, I wondered angrily. I had completely forgotten that Dennis had tried to see me a few days ago and I had…
-
When 4 Youth Pastors: Dazzled RCCG— 24th June 2018
From the North, South-South, South-East and South-West, youth pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), descended on the revered pulpit the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye uses at The Arena auditorium and took the congregation of thousands of people from all over the country by storm. Displaying zest and youthful energy, the four men…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply