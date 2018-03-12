The Sun News
12th March 2018 - NSE settles dispute with former DG, others
12th March 2018 - NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 
12th March 2018 - Imo 2019 and Frank Nneji
12th March 2018 - Government’s plan for rapid economic development in Lagos
12th March 2018 - Succession feud of governors and deputies
12th March 2018 - Giving power to local governments
12th March 2018 - Prosecution of tax defaulters
12th March 2018 - Lightning kills 16 in Rwanda church
12th March 2018 - Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda
12th March 2018 - Nigeria, Canada to strengthen military ties
NSE settles dispute with former DG, others

NSE settles dispute with former DG, others

— 12th March 2018

After years of controversy, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) may have finally settled the lingering employment dispute with its former Director General, Prof. Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, former Assistant Director General, Mr. Lance Elakama, and other executive staff of the organisation.

The settlement followed the adoption of the Terms of Settlement by a Federal High Court judgement in Lagos, which has fully been implemented.

The NSE is an independent, non-governmental and Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), which had been at the vanguard of providing the platform for raising long term capital by companies, banks, governments, etc, for industrial and economic development as well as funding federal and state government projects through issuing of securities such as development bonds, while its members include the licensed stockbroking firms, issuing houses/underwriters, investment advisers, quoted banks and registrars of quoted companies.

Since incorporation in the 60s, the operation of NSE was largely peaceful until August 4, 2010 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director General, Miss Arunma Oteh, went to the NSE to announce the removal of the former Director General,  Prof. Okereke-Onyiuke, and the executive management staff despite her letter of June 16, 2010 notifying the Council of NSE of her voluntary retirement from  December 5, 2010.

However, fresh facts emerged last Thursday that all disputes relating to the case of the former Director General and other senior executives including former Assistant Director General, Musa  Elakama, have been  amicably settled.

The SEC had, by a purported forensic audit report accused the former Director General and the executive management staff of financial impropriety which culminated in its purported sack of Okereke-Onyiuke and others in 2010.

However, Okereke-Onyiuke successfully challenged her removal as well as the said forensic audit report respectively in Suit Nos. FHC/L/CS/963/2010 and FHC/L/CS/1430/2010 before the Federal High Court, in which the forensic report and her purported removal were set aside, declared null and void and the court  awarded her N500 million for damages done to  her good name.

Both SEC and NSE appealed against the judgements but the Court of Appeal again ruled in favour of Okereke-Onyiuke. The parties later sheathed their swords and adopted Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to resolve the lingering disputes, in line with the new thinking in the administration of justice in Lagos State.

The landmark settlement was eventually reached in the said Federal High Court Suit filed by the Chambers of Chief Bolaji Ayorinde & Co who led a consortium of lawyers including Aluko & Oyebode and SimmonsCoopers Partners in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/405/2015, while the former NSE Director General and others were represented by Messrs Shola Lamid and Co, with the terms of settlement filed and signed by parties and their counsel adopted it and it became a judgement of the court.

In a statement, counsel to Okereke-Onyiuke and Elakama, Mr. Shola Lamid of Fortune Chambers, confirmed that the disputes have been amicably resolved and implemented in line with the said judgment of court.

Notable among the terms of settlement is that Okereke-Onyiuke was not sacked by NSE but “shall retire from her former position as Director General and from other associate subsidiary companies of NSE, such as Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), where she was the chairman.”

