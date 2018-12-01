I don’t know if Nse Ntuen has a profession, but it appears he has just found some. Oh, forget politics. That’s no profession and any idiot can claim to be a politician. All it takes is audacity, spiced with a heavy dose of selfishness, greed and, well, capacity for mischief! The legendary Ray Ekpu calls it, “the courage to do nonsense!” People of the world, believe it or yes, I s-w-e-a- r, very soon, Ntuen will do wonders in runway modelling; film production or comedy!

If you doubt me, check out a viral video of his recent comedy skit. The struggle (to get it right) and the embedded appeal for pity in the short piece reminds me of a scene in a male toilet. A young man, seriously pressed, waddled like a duck into a public convenience. He could barely move his legs, apparently for fear of “something” dropping from his trousers. After what looked like an eternity, he slowly “rushed” towards the nearest toilet cubicle and tried yanking open the door. It was locked from inside. The occupant of the cubicle became furious. “Why can’t you knock and wait for an answer? Is that how it is done? You just pulled the door without knocking”. The offender felt he should be pitied, instead of being vilified. “Do you know what it took me to walk down here without soiling myself? Have you ever been forced to do toilet-walk before?” He then explained that he was too pressed to “waste” time knocking. By now, he had found an empty cubicle. Then, suddenly, swa-a-a-a-ah!

Ntuen, the former Akwa Ibom lawmaker, mirrors the offending toilet character. In the video making the rounds, he looks even more comical than Okon Lagos, a character played by Ime Okon. Ntuen, by the way, means “pepper”. But this one seems to have lost every spice. Recently, he de- clared himself the “Loud Speaker” of an Assembly in a play he acts and directs. He’s seen rehearsing how to walk and even talk like a Speaker. Normally, the Sergeant-at-Arm is a standard in every legislature, but he makes his own “Sergeant-at-Leg”. A retired civil servant out of touch with modern world. Ntuen teaches the phony character how to walk, talk, shout – yet forgot to “school” him on where to place the “piston” he carried in place of the “mace”.