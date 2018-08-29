– The Sun News
29th August 2018 - NSE moves 345.057m shares worth N2.27bn
NSE moves 345.057m shares worth N2.27bn

A total of 345.057 million shares valued at N2.27 billion were traded in 3,261 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

This is against the 339.681 million shares worth N5.50 billion traded in 3,394 deals on Tuesday, representing 1.58 per cent increase in volume.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation depreciated by N58 billion or 0.44 per cent to close at N12.908 trillion from N12.966 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 35,516.21, lost 157.27 points to close at 35,358.94.

FlourMill led the price losers’ chart with a loss of N1.75 to close at N23.05 per share.

Lafarge Wapco followed, depreciating by N1.5 to close at N25.5, while Unilever and Dangote Cement dropped N1 each to close at N50 and N229 per share, respectively.

FBNH also dipped by 7k to close at N9 per share.

Conversely, Total Oil topped the price gainers’ table with N2 to close at N192 per share.

It was trailed by PZ cussons which gained N1 to close at N15, while ETI gained 75k to close at N20.05 per share.

Dangote Sugar appreciated by 5k to close at N16, while Custodian insurance increased by 35K to close at N5.45 per share.

NEM Insurance was the toast of investors, trading 180.058 million shares worth N540.13 million.

UBA came second, trading 27.19 million shares worth 221.46 million, while Transcorp sold 21.75 million shares valued at N27.36 million.

ETI traded 19.15 million shares worth N383.05 million, while FCMB sold 11.63 million shares valued at N21.97 million.

Share