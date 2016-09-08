NSE market cap garners N6.4bn

… As NSE flags off 2016 essay competition

By Chinenye Anuforo

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, took a positive turn as it halted the bearish trend which had persisted for three consecutive trading sessions with the All Share Index rising by 0.1 per cent to close at 27,522.62 points.

Also, market capitalisation of traded equities garnered N6.4 billion to settle at N9.5 trillion. Statistics at the bourse showed that market performance was driven by gains in WAPCO, Unilever and UBA.

After the trading session, market activity improved as volume and value traded advanced by 67.3 per cent and 90.3 per cent to settle at 293.7 million units and N3.6 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, the NSE has announced the commencement of the 2016 edition of its Annual Essay Competition.

The NSE Essay Competition, themed “Building a Sustainable Capital Market”, is one of the Exchange’s financial literacy and inclusion initiatives aimed at building a financially savvy generation.

The essay topic: “What is the biggest obstacle to saving and investing money and how can The Nigerian Stock Exchange help?” is open to only students in Senior Secondary Schools and entries must be written in English and be the original work of the writer Entrants must submit essay on the entry form and complete all the mandatory ﬁelds and the maximum word-counts are 1000 words.

Participants must also note that entries that do not meet the above requirements will be disqualiﬁed,” NSE stated.

To participate, interested students are advised to download the 2016 essay competition form from nse.com.ng and send completed entry form/essay via e-mail to [email protected] or submit essay online at www.facebook.com/TheNigerianStockExchange. The Essay Deadline has been scheduled for October 14, 2016.