Telecom sector's contribution to GDP rises to 10%
MTN plans bond sale to raise $1bn NCC fine
Tackling hurdles frustrating forex liquidity in Nigeria
NPA to investigate $1.5bn loss from oil sector monopoly
LINC, IPMAN partner to boost petroleum products availability
NSE market cap garners N6.4bn
Eagles battle for World Cup ticket without home ground
GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fijabi, Joe Boy will regret fighting us, Ghanaian opponents boast
Conte woos Mikel with new role at Chelsea
Ahead Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier: I know Zambia inside out -Rohr
NSE

NSE market cap garners N6.4bn

— 8th September 2016

… As NSE flags off 2016 essay competition

By Chinenye Anuforo

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, took a positive turn as it halted the bearish trend which had persisted for three consecutive trading sessions with the All Share Index rising  by 0.1 per cent to close at 27,522.62 points.
Also, market capitalisation of traded equities garnered N6.4 billion to settle at N9.5 trillion. Statistics at the bourse showed that market performance was driven by gains in WAPCO, Unilever and UBA.
After the trading session, market activity improved as volume and value traded advanced by 67.3 per cent  and 90.3 per cent to settle at 293.7 million units and N3.6 billion respectively.
Meanwhile, the NSE has announced the commencement of the 2016 edition of its Annual Essay Competition.
The NSE Essay Competition, themed “Building a Sustainable Capital Market”, is one of the Exchange’s financial literacy and inclusion initiatives aimed at building a financially savvy generation.
The essay topic: “What is the biggest obstacle to saving and investing money and how can The Nigerian Stock Exchange help?” is open to only students in Senior Secondary Schools and entries must be written in English and be the original work of the writer Entrants must submit essay on the entry form and complete all the mandatory ﬁelds and the maximum word-counts are 1000 words.
Participants must also note that entries that do not meet the above requirements will be disqualiﬁed,” NSE stated.
To participate, interested students are advised to download the 2016 essay competition form from nse.com.ng and send completed entry form/essay via e-mail to [email protected] or submit essay online at www.facebook.com/TheNigerianStockExchange. The Essay Deadline has been scheduled for October 14, 2016.

