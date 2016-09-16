The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th September 2016 - Nigeria and the problem of restructuring
16th September 2016 - Isidore Okpewho (1941-2016)
16th September 2016 - In defence of ‘change begins with me’ campaign
16th September 2016 - Don’t drag Wike into Edo poll mess
16th September 2016 - The coming local government election in Abia
16th September 2016 - These eminent Nigerians can’t be wrong
16th September 2016 - Rains further ruin S’East, S’South roads
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading
16th September 2016 - Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states
Home / Business / NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading
Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

— 16th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date (YtD) loss trimmed to 3.20 percent.
Market activity as measured by volume traded appreciated by 9.87 percent and Value traded depreciated by -10.72 percent to settle at 200.28 million units and N1.59 billion respectively.
The top three most traded stocks were First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc with the sale of 49.4 million shares worth N49.4 million, followed by Access Bank Plc that exchanged 23.5 million shares worth N130.7 million, and N.E.M Plc traded 17.1 million stocks valued at N13.7 million.
The day’s trading activities showed investor sentiment turned positive as market breadth closed with 28 gainers to 16 losers. Conoil topped the day’s 28 advancing stocks for the third consecutive trading sessions with a gain of 10.23 percent or N2.68 to close at N28.89 per share following the declaration of an impressive 2015 full year results.
On the flip side, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc led the day’s losers with a decline of 8.47 percent or 10 kobo to close at N1.08 per share, Skye and Wema Bank Plc followed with a depreciation of 4.55 percent or 3 kobo each to close at 63 kobo per share respectively.

IDL Limited excites consumers with spirit of Naija product engagement

As part of its drive to connect and reward customer loyalty, The International Distilleries Limited has announced its Chelsea London Dry Gin Consumer Engagement fiesta which will be showcasing Nigerian dance, music and lifestyle.
Tagged “Spirit of Naija Unleashed,” the programme is aimed at connecting and rewarding customer loyalty in continuous and consistent engagement.
Mobolaji Alalade, Head of Marketing of the company in a statement said the theme of the fiesta was conceived to celebrate the rugged spirit of Nigerians, especially the youth through such platforms like music, dance and lifestyle.
He said: “The spirit of Naija is strong and resilient; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is always reinventing itself and it is fresh; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is easily seen in the lives of Nigerians, always ready for a challenge – the ‘never say die’ attitude. The Spirit of ‘Naija’ is seen in Chelsea London Dry Gin.”
Alalade said that spirit will be demonstrated by dance and music contests featuring only ‘Naija’ songs during the consumer engagement activations, because “Nothing demonstrates the Spirit of ‘Naija’ Unleashed than ‘Naija’ music that has taken over the world.”
Participants will have the opportunity of experiencing the Chelsea brand in a unique way, according to the Head of marketing, saying there would be loyalty reward scheme.
Chelsea London Dry Gin activation will take place across selected bars in Lagos, Ibadan, Warri, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Owerri and several prizes are expected to be won.
Other highlights include free Mixology Master Class in Lagos which will be attended by bartenders and brand ambassadors and conducted by certified mixologists.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

oil-tanker-floating

Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

— 16th September 2016

 …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

    — 16th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date…

  • ambode-754x511

    Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it will train 9,500 youths from 18 states in different vocational skills in the fifth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP). Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the 2016 NISDP in Lagos, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Mr. Dickson…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: Maritime can reflate Nigeria’s economy, says expert

    — 16th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has urged the Federal Government to focus its attention on the maritime industry as it has the potential to reflate Nigeria’s  economy in recession. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference in Lagos with the theme, “Africa’s Maritime Capital:…

  • CBN

    DMO raises N304bn in TBs, FGN bonds

    — 16th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Debt Management Office (DMO), has raised a total of N304 billion from the sales of both short-dated Treasury Bills (TBs) and FGN bonds as part of measures to finance the budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the banking system. A breakdown shows that the debt office raised N183.24 billion from…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: APC symbolises poverty for Nigerians –Aigbogun, ex-deputy speaker

    — 16th September 2016

    FORMER deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Levis Aigbogun, has asked voters to use their permanent voter cards to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party because it symbolizes poverty, hardship and declining standard of living. He was speaking at a rally by the PDP candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu at Uhen…

  • Ukeje

    What Chibok girls’ abduction represents in Nigeria –Ukeje, House of Reps chair on Foreign Relations

    — 16th September 2016

    By Dickson Okafor Recently, the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) led by former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili reminded the world that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to rescue the Chibok school girls who were abducted from the school in Borno State, in the Northeast after one year in office. In…

  • Buhari3

    Economy: Reflections on Buhari’s first, second coming

    — 16th September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo Though the context and situation in which President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as Head of State in the past may have been different, the country’s multifaceted concerns, which have precedents throughout history, have remained the same. This report examines the similarities between Buhari’s former and present administration, and if his views, methods and…

  • Mother

    Why I dumped my one day old baby – Mother

    — 16th September 2016

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has  arrested one Ifunanya Eme for allegedly dumping her one- day- old baby girl in the bush. Ifunanya, aged 31, and a single mother, claimed she dropped the baby to die in the bush as  she had no means of feeding her. “The man responsible for the pregnancy…

  • Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

    Soldiers kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists, 7 cattle rustlers

    — 16th September 2016

    •6 suspects paraded for rifles theft Soldiers on Wednesday killed four Boko Haram terrorists during a 15-minute gun duel in Jororo and Jombaeji  villages in Giedam LGA  of Yobe State This is even as troops of the 223 Battalion, 1 Division in Zamfara State gunned down seven livestock  rustlers, recovering  arms and ammunition in Zamfara…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351