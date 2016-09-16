NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date (YtD) loss trimmed to 3.20 percent.

Market activity as measured by volume traded appreciated by 9.87 percent and Value traded depreciated by -10.72 percent to settle at 200.28 million units and N1.59 billion respectively.

The top three most traded stocks were First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc with the sale of 49.4 million shares worth N49.4 million, followed by Access Bank Plc that exchanged 23.5 million shares worth N130.7 million, and N.E.M Plc traded 17.1 million stocks valued at N13.7 million.

The day’s trading activities showed investor sentiment turned positive as market breadth closed with 28 gainers to 16 losers. Conoil topped the day’s 28 advancing stocks for the third consecutive trading sessions with a gain of 10.23 percent or N2.68 to close at N28.89 per share following the declaration of an impressive 2015 full year results.

On the flip side, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc led the day’s losers with a decline of 8.47 percent or 10 kobo to close at N1.08 per share, Skye and Wema Bank Plc followed with a depreciation of 4.55 percent or 3 kobo each to close at 63 kobo per share respectively.

IDL Limited excites consumers with spirit of Naija product engagement

As part of its drive to connect and reward customer loyalty, The International Distilleries Limited has announced its Chelsea London Dry Gin Consumer Engagement fiesta which will be showcasing Nigerian dance, music and lifestyle.

Tagged “Spirit of Naija Unleashed,” the programme is aimed at connecting and rewarding customer loyalty in continuous and consistent engagement.

Mobolaji Alalade, Head of Marketing of the company in a statement said the theme of the fiesta was conceived to celebrate the rugged spirit of Nigerians, especially the youth through such platforms like music, dance and lifestyle.

He said: “The spirit of Naija is strong and resilient; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is always reinventing itself and it is fresh; the Spirit of ‘Naija’ is easily seen in the lives of Nigerians, always ready for a challenge – the ‘never say die’ attitude. The Spirit of ‘Naija’ is seen in Chelsea London Dry Gin.”

Alalade said that spirit will be demonstrated by dance and music contests featuring only ‘Naija’ songs during the consumer engagement activations, because “Nothing demonstrates the Spirit of ‘Naija’ Unleashed than ‘Naija’ music that has taken over the world.”

Participants will have the opportunity of experiencing the Chelsea brand in a unique way, according to the Head of marketing, saying there would be loyalty reward scheme.

Chelsea London Dry Gin activation will take place across selected bars in Lagos, Ibadan, Warri, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Owerri and several prizes are expected to be won.

Other highlights include free Mixology Master Class in Lagos which will be attended by bartenders and brand ambassadors and conducted by certified mixologists.