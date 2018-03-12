NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 

Chinwendu Obienyi

Apparently encouraged by its renewed advocacy for fair dealings in the capital market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).

Addressing the Executive Team of ASHON who paid a courtesy visit to him recently, The Exchange’s President and Chairman of The Council, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo noted that ASHON had been on the forefront of professional approach to all indices of market development.

According to him, “The Association has been consistently advocating for fair dealing among the quoted companies, regulators operators and investors to ensure sustainable development in the market”

Ogunbanjo assured the Association of continued support of The Exchange in order to enhance the capital market’s global competitiveness. “ASHON has always been advocating for improvement in products and services in our market. They have been assisting us in dealing with issues as they come up in the market through constructive engagement with all stakeholders.