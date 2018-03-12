The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 
12th March 2018 - Imo 2019 and Frank Nneji
12th March 2018 - Government’s plan for rapid economic development in Lagos
12th March 2018 - Succession feud of governors and deputies
12th March 2018 - Giving power to local governments
12th March 2018 - Prosecution of tax defaulters
12th March 2018 - Lightning kills 16 in Rwanda church
12th March 2018 - Africa public sector summit, awards hold in Rwanda
12th March 2018 - Nigeria, Canada to strengthen military ties
12th March 2018 - White House defends Trump, Kim meeting
Home / Business / NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 

NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 

— 12th March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

Apparently encouraged by its renewed advocacy for fair dealings in the capital market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).

 Addressing the Executive Team of ASHON who paid a courtesy visit to him recently, The Exchange’s President and Chairman of The Council, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo noted that ASHON had been on the forefront of professional approach to all indices of market development.

 According to him, “The Association has been consistently advocating for fair dealing among the quoted companies, regulators operators and investors to ensure sustainable development in the market”

 Ogunbanjo assured the Association of continued support of The Exchange in order to enhance the capital market’s global competitiveness. “ASHON has always been advocating for improvement in products and services in our market. They have been assisting us in dealing with issues as they come up in the market through constructive engagement with all stakeholders.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NSE endorses ASHON’S renewed advocacy 

— 12th March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi Apparently encouraged by its renewed advocacy for fair dealings in the capital market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).  Addressing the Executive Team of ASHON who paid a courtesy visit to him recently, The Exchange’s President and Chairman of The…

  • Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

    — 12th March 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Christians to continue using the weapons of love and peace to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached, saying the gospel cannot be killed by forces of darkness. Osinbajo, who worshiped at New Life Assembly, Kubwa Headquarters of Province 2 of the Federal Capital…

  • Benue ready to welcome Buhari –Ortom

    — 12th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Benue State Government has made adequate preparation to receive President Muhammadu Buhari to the state today.  Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this yesterday. He added that during the visit, the president would pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the…

  • Nigerians should be grateful to Ekwueme for saving our democracy -Ucheaga

    — 12th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Chief Johny Ucheaga is a lawyer and he is the Secretary, Nigerian Police Equipment Foundation. As a political associate of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who passed on recently, the Uturu, Abia State born politician in this interview gives an insight into how Ekwueme became a running mate to former President, Alhaji…

  • Honda unveils all-new, 5th generation CR-V

    — 12th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Honda Honda Place has pulled the wraps off an all-new, fifth-generation and reengineered 2018 CR-V, which boasts of bold new styling, a more premium interior, a host of new features and technologies. The new endowments, according to the Honda vehicles dealership in Nigeria, are aimed at maintaining CR-V’s status as…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share