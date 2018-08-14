– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road
14th August 2018 - Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members
14th August 2018 - Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo
14th August 2018 - Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu
14th August 2018 - Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
14th August 2018 - Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole
14th August 2018 - 2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses SDP of employment scam
14th August 2018 - Alaba escapes serious injury
14th August 2018 - APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose
Home / National / NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road
UGWUANYI

NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road

— 14th August 2018

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu State chapter has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for reconstructing and modernising the historic Milliken Hill federal road in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, after many years of neglect.

The  body also applauded the governor for his quick response in the ongoing construction of more massive concrete retaining walls on the erosion-prone areas of the road, following recent challenges witnessed on it during the last heavy rains in the state that lasted for over seven days.

Speaking after an assessment tour of the site, the state  Chairman of the association, Ifeanyi Ofili, who was accompanied by a team of engineers, certified the ongoing massive erosion control and remediation work on the road, declaring that it was in compliance with the standard engineering specification for construction of a concrete retaining wall of such magnitude.

Ofili noted that the road was built on a difficult terrain and was hitherto neglected for so many years without any form of maintenance until the recent intervention by the state government, stressing that the governor deserves a commendation for reconstructing and remodelling the hilly and undulating road.

“We want to thank Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for what his administration has done so far on this Milliken Hill road. We know this road for a very long time.

READ ALSO: Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

“Attention has not been given to the road until now. So, we commend the state government for paying attention to this road.

“We have come as a society for assessment; we have looked at the road and what they did. We have looked at the prevention measures they are putting in place concerning the erosion that has affected the road and we have certified by our own human capacity that what they are doing is encouraging,” the chairman stated.

Ofili further disclosed that the body also gave advice on how to deliver the work better and urged the people of the area to stop the cutting of trees on the road side to prevent erosion.

He added that they were pleased with the introduction of sufficient drainage on the retaining walls aimed at reducing the pressure of water flowing from the hill through the road and down to the valley when it rains.

“My final message is that the public should exercise patience and encourage the state government in its efforts to provide infrastructural development and other dividends of democracy for them.

READ ALSO: Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu

Earlier in his remark, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, stated that the government took the initiative to reconstruct and modernise the road and install streetlights, out of its genuine concern for the safety and wellbeing of the people, especially the road users.

Nnaji added that the entire road was 12-kilometre, disclosing the government identified some flash points that are prone to erosion and has immediately started taking proactive measures to protect and enhance the road’s lifespan.

“What we are doing is erosion control measures, more or less protective. So, this is a protective measure to save this road, to sustain its use for a very long time,” the commissioner said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UGWUANYI

NSE commends Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Milliken Hill Road

— 14th August 2018

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu State chapter has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for reconstructing and modernising the historic Milliken Hill federal road in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, after many years of neglect. The  body also applauded the governor for his quick response in the ongoing construction of more massive concrete retaining…

  • IMO

    Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

    — 14th August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri High Court, on Monday, ordered other members of the panel of inquiry to be served court summons and to appear before it through the office of the Chief Judge of the state, who  constituted the panel. The presiding judge made the order, following the argument by…

  • DANKWAMBO

    Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

    — 14th August 2018

    Cosmas Omegoh Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has debunked media claim that he was shelving his presidential bid, describing the report as a story “best fit only for the trash-can.” He added that “such concocted-trash can only exists in the wild imagination of the authors of the story. It is as false as…

  • OKOWA SECOND TERM

    Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu

    — 14th August 2018

    I believe Okowa has done quite well to deserve a second term in office. There are many reasons why he should be supported by all Deltans for re-election. Chinelo Obogo Ugochukwu Ogbuenyi is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance aspiring to represent Ndokwa East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly…

  • DEFECTION

    Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Former Senate minority leader, Godwill Akpabio, has said he and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are  as  guilty as others, as far as recent defections of lawmakers from one political party to the other is concerned. At the weekend, one of the national dailies, reported that Saraki was planning  to declare Akpabio’s…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share