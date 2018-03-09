The Sun News
NSE ASI up 0.33%

9th March 2018

…As Japaul Oil, Wapic, others lead gainers

Chinwendu Obienyi; Micheal Nwokediba

Amidst price losses recorded on Wednesday, shares of Japaul oil and Wapic Insurance buoyed equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, as the All Share Index (ASI) rallied by 0.33 per cent or 139.93 points to close at 43,092.63 points.

Marginal gains were recorded in the Consumer (+1.00 per cent), Banking goods sector (+0.65 per cent) while the Industrial (-0.54 per cent) and the Oil and Gas (-0.02 per cent) recorded losses.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N50 billion to close at N15.480 trillion from N15.430 trillion even as 30 equities advanced while 27 others declined.

Japaul Oil topped the gainers’ chart with 9.98 per cent to close 0.89 kobo per share. Wapic Insurance followed with 8.62 per cent to close at 0.63 kobo, Unilever rose by 7.49 per cent to close N64.60, Hallmark Insurance garnered 5.71 per cent to close at 0.37 kobo while Lasaco appreciated by 5.26 per cent to close at 0.40 kobo per share.

On the flipside, CiLeasing topped the losers’ chart with 9.28 per cent to close at N1.76 per share. Regal Insurance fell by 7.50 per cent to close at 0.37 kobo, Jaiz Bank depreciated by  5 per cent to close at 0.95 kobo, May&Baker dipped by 4.90 per cent to close at N2.91 while Caverton lost 4.71 per cent to close at N2.63 per share.

Capital Oil was the most active traded stock for the day with 308.81 million shares worth N142.05 million. Japaul Oil was second most traded with about 24.03 million shares valued at N21.38 million, while Multiverse ranked third with 17.49 million shares worth N4.07 million.

