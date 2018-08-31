– The Sun News
JOB SEEKERS

NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers

— 31st August 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  has warned job seekers to be cautious of fraudsters posing as employers of labour for the corps.

Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the corps, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Gana said that some fraudsters had been posing as employers or recruitment agents for the corps, deceiving job seekers.

He said that Nigerians should be wary of non-existing vacancies tagged “replacement” in the corps.

READ ALSO NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management

The commandant-general said that obnoxious advertisements on “job placement” for 2018 had been trending on the social media.

He said that the advertisements were false because the corps was not recruiting, adding that the corps’ recruitment process had never been online.

Gana however said that when the corps was duly permitted to recruit the vacancies would be duly advertised on national dailies.

He advised the public to always contact the Public Relations offices of the corps across the country as well as its national headquarters for information on recruitment.

