The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches
22nd February 2018 - Why Lagos banned use of Okada for meat transportation – Commissioner
22nd February 2018 - 2019: Oyo guber not for suspect, godson, moneybag
22nd February 2018 - Police must shun corruption, by AIG Akintunde
21st February 2018 - Seme Customs rakes in N546.8m in January
21st February 2018 - Federal Government in talks with CBN, other institutions, to fund modular refineries
21st February 2018 - PDP engaging in “destructive propaganda” – APC
21st February 2018 - Fayose storms INEC over Ekiti governorship poll
21st February 2018 - Council of State meeting holds Thursday
21st February 2018 - INEC sets up committee to investigate Kano underage voting
Home / National / NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

— 22nd February 2018

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government.

He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel to protect illegal miners as well as deployment of personnel to North East to protect IDP camps and to set up peace clinics in order to win peace in liberated areas.

“Also, 150 personnel are being trained in special basic weapons handling training to equip them with the basic rules of engagement in arms handling to tackle security challenges bedeviling the nation.”

Addressing the personnel earlier at the Corps Academy Sauka, Abuja, Muhammadu congratulated them for being beneficiaries of the training programme, charging them to always abide by the rule of the game guiding arms bearing: “There should be no accidental discharge and misuse of fire arms as you are to protect and defend your fatherland. You should not intimidate members of the public. Be civic in your approach and do not allow provocation to push you into misfiring or getting involved in accidental discharge as such officer will face sanction.

“The training is necessitated as a result of the enormous task and responsibilities as well as our expanded mandate. As security organization personnel, they should note that there are limits by which they can use the social media platform in disseminating certain information, especially those bordering on security to avoid hate speech and not to create acrimony in the minds of the people.

“Therefore, anyone caught using such platform to discredit the system and its leaders will face the wrath of the law. They should abide by the ethics of the profession they belong to.”

Muhammadu added that the British High Commission counter terrorism unit is in partnership with the NSCDC:

“We have a good relationship, it is a great boost that will assist the corps in attaining greater heights in the discharge of the organization mandate.

“The corps carries out its duties in disaster management, a result of natural disaster occurrences which can result to man-made disasters. We also engage reconciliation between in any form of conflict through the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADRM).

“We have over 300 chartered mediators licensed by the United Nation. The NSCDC has succeeded in establishing peace clinics in crisis affected states and organized stakeholders reintegrating the BokoHaram members who willingly lay down their arms surrendering to the military authorities.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

— 22nd February 2018

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government. He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel…

  • Federal Government in talks with CBN, other institutions, to fund modular refineries

    — 21st February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja To ensure availability of petroleum products for local consumption, the Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that it was in talks with a number of financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), among others, to provide contributory financing to potential investors in modular refineries in the…

  • PDP engaging in “destructive propaganda” – APC

    — 21st February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as baseless allegations raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday accusing the opposition party of engaging in “destructive propaganda”. PDP had expressed doubt over the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2019 and called for a…

  • Fayose storms INEC over Ekiti governorship poll

    — 21st February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an interactive session with the Commission over the July 14 governorship election in the state. Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting with national commissioners, Fayose (who doubles as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Council of State meeting holds Thursday

    — 21st February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A Council of states meeting will hold Thursday at the State House, Abuja. This is the third Council of States meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office. The first one held in  October 21, 2015, while the second held in September 2016. The National Council of State is chaired by President Buhari, with Vice-President…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share