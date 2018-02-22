NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government.

He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel to protect illegal miners as well as deployment of personnel to North East to protect IDP camps and to set up peace clinics in order to win peace in liberated areas.

“Also, 150 personnel are being trained in special basic weapons handling training to equip them with the basic rules of engagement in arms handling to tackle security challenges bedeviling the nation.”

Addressing the personnel earlier at the Corps Academy Sauka, Abuja, Muhammadu congratulated them for being beneficiaries of the training programme, charging them to always abide by the rule of the game guiding arms bearing: “There should be no accidental discharge and misuse of fire arms as you are to protect and defend your fatherland. You should not intimidate members of the public. Be civic in your approach and do not allow provocation to push you into misfiring or getting involved in accidental discharge as such officer will face sanction.

“The training is necessitated as a result of the enormous task and responsibilities as well as our expanded mandate. As security organization personnel, they should note that there are limits by which they can use the social media platform in disseminating certain information, especially those bordering on security to avoid hate speech and not to create acrimony in the minds of the people.

“Therefore, anyone caught using such platform to discredit the system and its leaders will face the wrath of the law. They should abide by the ethics of the profession they belong to.”

Muhammadu added that the British High Commission counter terrorism unit is in partnership with the NSCDC:

“We have a good relationship, it is a great boost that will assist the corps in attaining greater heights in the discharge of the organization mandate.

“The corps carries out its duties in disaster management, a result of natural disaster occurrences which can result to man-made disasters. We also engage reconciliation between in any form of conflict through the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADRM).

“We have over 300 chartered mediators licensed by the United Nation. The NSCDC has succeeded in establishing peace clinics in crisis affected states and organized stakeholders reintegrating the BokoHaram members who willingly lay down their arms surrendering to the military authorities.”