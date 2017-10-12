NSCDC to sanitise Kwara hotels used for strip-dancing

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), in Kwara State, has pledged to sanitise hotels and clubs used for strip dancing and other vices in the state.

The Commandant, Mr. Adeyinka Ayinla, made the pledge on Thursday in Ilorin when he paid courtesy visit to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe.

The commandant said he was newly posted to the state and decided that it was important to partner with the Ministry of Information in promoting peace and stability.

He explained that the NSCDC would commence investigation into issues deliberated on during courtesy visits to stakeholders.

The issues, he added, included strip-dancing in hotels, cultism, kidnappings, ritual killings, oil diversion in Baruten Local Government and Nigerian refugees crisis in the Mediterranean.

Ayinla told the commissioner that they were saddled with responsibility of partnering with many security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, Ajeigbe had pledged the ministry’s readiness to partner with the corps.

He, however, said “everybody should be security conscious and the society needs to assist security operatives in the area of intelligence.” (NAN)