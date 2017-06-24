The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2017 - JAMB vows to send defrauding CBT operators to jail
24th June 2017 - NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo
24th June 2017 - … It’ll check impunity–PDP
24th June 2017 - Death toll in renewed Taraba crisis rises to 18
24th June 2017 - Melaye files suit to stop recall
24th June 2017 - UI recalls students, fixes examinations for July 4
24th June 2017 - 4 killed in Suleja land dispute
24th June 2017 - Umahi tasks widows empowerment scheme
24th June 2017 - Kogi LG to employ 50,000 Youths, women
24th June 2017 - Arewa youths want NSA, IGP, SSS boss sanctioned
Home / National / NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo

NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo

— 24th June 2017

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command on Friday destroyed three illegal refineries as part of efforts to check pipeline vandalism.

The refineries were located at Obaszagbon village, in Uhumwode Local Government Area.  Mr Innocent Okodugha of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the NSCDC who led the operation said that the renewed fight against vandalism had become imperative, in view of revenue leakages in the country due to economic sabotage.

According to him, the major economic sabotage is as a result of activities of pipeline vandals and operators of illegal refineries. Okodugha said in spite of efforts aimed at checkmating pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the country, the perpetrators had remained adamant.

He said the act indicated that the perpetrators did not only have financial muscles but financiers and godfathers who backed them up even when apprehended. Okodugha said that this had encouraged the NSCDC to also include the buyers of the illegally-refined petroleum products on its wanted lists. “The NSCDC is well-equipped and prepared to achieve success in its mandate.                                   We will not rest on our oars because the activities of these people are causing the country so much loss.

“Other petroleum products are end products of crude oil; yet these people refine just diesel from the crude oil stolen from vandalised oil pipelines and waste the other.

“We say enough is enough because the economic implication of the activities of the vandals is biting hard on the country, especially the workers,’’ he said.

According to him, officers of the command have been on surveillance in the area since April after the Army Joint Task Force carried out a similar destruction in one of the camps.

Mr Alex Osazuwa, and Mr Felix Ojeaga, Chairman and Director of Operations of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) accompanied officials of the NSCDC on the operation.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB vows to send defrauding CBT operators to jail

— 24th June 2017

As prosecution of alleged fraudster gets underway By Chika Abanobi Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has reiterated its commitment to protect the sanctity and dignity of its exams by ensuring that all those who were caught either perpetrating fraud or “aiding and abetting” it were brought to book, at all costs. The Head of…

Share

  • NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo

    — 24th June 2017

    The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command on Friday destroyed three illegal refineries as part of efforts to check pipeline vandalism. The refineries were located at Obaszagbon village, in Uhumwode Local Government Area.  Mr Innocent Okodugha of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the NSCDC who led the operation said that the renewed fight…

    Share

  • … It’ll check impunity–PDP

    — 24th June 2017

    •Ozekhome hails judgement From Willy Eya, and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja With yesterday’s Supreme Court sacking of  Senator Sani  Abubakar Danladi, representing Taraba North District and Herman Hembe, House of Representatives member for Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency, both lawmakers would refund N34m and N27m respectively to the coffers of the National Assembly. Breakdown according to Saturday Sun…

    Share

  • Death toll in renewed Taraba crisis rises to 18

    — 24th June 2017

    The Taraba Police Command yesterday, said death toll from the crisis between the Fulani and Mambilla ethnic groups in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state had risen from seven to 18. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Yakubu Babas, disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo. Babas noted that the police and other…

    Share

  • Melaye files suit to stop recall

    — 24th June 2017

    Barely 24 hours after Senator Dino Melaye scoffed at the recent 52.3% constituency votes to recall him from the Senate as “a hoax and absolute comedy of errors,” he has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an injunction to void the process. The development marked a watershed in the long-drawn political…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share